7 For All Mankind is redefining what it means to be in the business of premium denim. The Los Angeles-based company is the latest jeans brand to enhance part of its collection with FibreTrace, a technology that enables consumers to track a garment’s entire lifecycle by embedding traceable, scannable and indestructible pigments directly into the fabric of jeans. Each audit—from the cotton farm, to production, to the finishing stages—is securely recorded on the virtual blockchain. 7 For All Mankind applied the technology to a Fall/Winter 2021 capsule collection of men’s and women’s jeans. The collection includes the women’s Peggi, a new high-rise...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO