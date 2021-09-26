CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
"Diana": Three acts in the life of a musical

Cover picture for the articleThis is the story of a Broadway musical about Princess Diana. You probably know the plot already!. "She was a phenomenon, and she single-handedly transformed the Royal Family from basically a domestic institution into a global firm," said Andrew Morton, author of "Diana: Her True Story," the 1992 book that revealed Diana's unhappiness.

Camilla Parker Bowles Looked Like a Real-Life Elsa at the World Premiere of ‘No Time To Die’

After numerous delays and much anticipation, the latest James Bond film (and Daniel Craig’s last), No Time To Die, finally debuted on at London's Royal Albert Hall on September 28. As no major London event would be complete without an appearance by at least one royal, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles were all in attendance, showing off their best Bond-approved attire. And while the men of course looked dapper in their 007-inspired tuxedos and KMiddy stunned in a gold Jenny Packham gown, we were most excited by the Duchess of Conrwall’s elegant Disney-inspired choice for the premiere.
What’s Coming to Netflix in October 2021, Including ‘Diana: The Musical’ and ‘The Guilty’

The televised version of Diana: The Musical, which is coming to Broadway this fall, lands first at Netflix. Jeanna De Waal stars as the People’s Princess as she copes with cold royals and a husband in love with another woman. Diana has been an object of public fascination for decades, and that’s only intensified since her death in 1997. A filmed version of the stage production will start streaming before the musical opens in December at the Longacre Theater. Directed by Christopher Ashley, who won the Tony for Come From Away, Diana is choreographed by Kelly Devine (Come From Away).
The Problem with Jon Stewart to Diana the Musical: the seven best shows to stream this week

Perhaps inevitably, satirist Jon Stewart couldn’t stay away from the dumpster fire that is American public life for long. This new weekly show – which is going to be accompanied by a regular podcast – will tackle one major issue per episode. Stewart will once again be recording his show in front of a live studio audience in New York with a style that mixes sharp wit with a degree of earnest liberal despair. A short teaser, which addressed the pressing problem of Dicks in Space (don’t pretend you don’t know exactly who he’s talking about), suggested a smattering of sketches too, mixing social commentary with an edge of surrealism.
New movies to stream this week: 'Mayday,' 'Diana: The Musical' and more

With a structure resembling Dorothy's parallel dream-world journey of "The Wizard of Oz," "Mayday" tells the story of Ana (Grace Van Patten), a beleaguered waitress who wakes up on a remote island after experiencing an assault of some sort by the head waiter (Frano Maskovic) at the hotel where they both work. But other than the occasional bleed-through between universes - lines of dialogue from the real world crop up in Ana's PTSD fantasyland - that's where the "Oz" similarities end. Our heroine finds herself in a World War II-era setting, taken in by a trio of women warriors who live in a grounded German U-boat while doing battle with .. . all men - many of whom are lured to their deaths, as if by sirens of Greek myth. "They're not even in uniform," Ana tells the group's leader, Marsha (Mia Goth), after Marsha orders Ana to shoot at an encampment of sleeping soldiers. "We don't know what side they're on." (To which Marsha replies, "It's all the same side.") Writer-director Karen Cinorre, making her feature debut with this feminist fable, has a great eye and a strong sense of style, but her storytelling skills need sharpening. Marsha, as it turns out, may be the real villain here, as Ana searches for another way to heal the hurt she and the other women have suffered - other than by killing everyone with a Y chromosome. But what path that might be is a little unclear. Unrated. Available on demand. 100 minutes.
Alumna plays integral role in ‘Diana: The Musical’

Anglophiles everywhere are celebrating the Oct. 1 Netflix release of “Diana: The Musical,” which chronicles the turbulent life of the late Diana, Princess of Wales. But the day is particularly momentous for University of Miami alumna Ronnie Jackowitz Jacobson, who is working in association with WitzEnd Productions, a coproducer of the show.
Diana The Musical soundtrack shines as show hits Netflix to mixed reviews

Diana: The Musical has hit Netflix to mixed reviews before resuming shows on Broadway. One thing that has been a success, is the soundtrack. Due to the coronavirus pandemic Diana: The Musical has been on standstill for more than a year. However, if you’re missing the theatre then this stage-to-screen production is one to watch.
'Diana: The Musical' brings the stage to Netflix, but 'The Crown' hangs over its head

After splendid presentations of "Hamilton" and "Come From Away" brought theater into homes via other streamers, Netflix adds to the act with a bonus, offering "Diana: The Musical" prior to its stage debut. But other productions, including Netflix's own The Crown," loom large over this vibrant but oft-told tale, dutifully recounting Princess Diana's story through a less-than-memorable assortment of songs.
‘Diana: The Musical’ Just Debuted on Netflix—Here’s Our Honest Review

Flashbulbs fill the air is the cryptic and fate-predicting first line sung by Princess Diana (played by Jeanna de Waal) in the opening number of Diana: The Musical, which is now streaming on Netflix with a COVID-delayed Broadway debut that’s soon to follow. (The stage version officially opens on November 17.) The scene is poignant and powerful, especially with de Waal—whose voice is lovely, btw—dressed all in white and as flash bulbs (the marker of an increasingly aggressive press) flicker all around. But it’s also the kick-off to a story that, at this point, is rather familiar.
Review: ‘Diana: The Musical’ removes the gossamer around Princess Di

Haters like to attack musical theater for its unreality. No actual person would ever be that way — so over-the-top, so emotive — they say. Yet in “Diana: The Musical,” the art form works the opposite way on its protagonist, the Princess of Wales. Even during her too-brief life, Princess Di herself could seem unreal, as if always haloed by gauze or haze or the afterglow of flashbulbs. Time has only exacerbated that phenomenon, as the dated quality of photos and the fashion they depict further distance her from us plebeian well-wishers.
Who is 'Diana: The Musical' Star Jeanna de Waal Dating?

Who is British theater musical actress Jeanna de Waal currently dating, if anyone? The Diana: The Musical star has had an impressive career in musical theatre. Jeanna has starred in musicals like Waitress, Kinky Boots, American Idiot, and more. She also played Glinda in a national tour of the hit show Wicked. Jeanna also founded Broadway Weekends, the first-ever theater camp for adults led by Broadway professionals.
'Diana: The Musical' star reveals how she prepared to play the late royal

"Diana: The Musical," which highlights the moments that made Princess Diana adored across the world and follows her marriage to Prince Charles, debuts on Netflix and Broadway this fall. The musical stars Jeanna de Waal, a British actor who has also performed in "Kinky Boots" and "Wicked." In an interview...
Princess Diana Has Been Many Things, and Now She's a Musical

Does the world need another piece of entertainment about the life of Princess Diana? Yes and no. Spencer looks like it's going to be incredible, and there are already whispers about Kristen Stewart getting an Academy Award for her portrayal of Diana. We loved seeing her relationship with the Royal Family played out in The Crown. What we probably don't need is a musical about her, but that's what we're getting from Netflix via Broadway. Who wrote this musical? Here's what we know.
Actress Jeanna de Waal Thinks Princess Diana Would've Loved Diana: The Musical

When asked if she thinks the late Princess of Wales would enjoy a musical being made about her life—specifically Diana: The Musical, a rock romp that sees the royal through ages 19 to 36—the actress Jeanna de Waal does not hesitate: “Yes, definitely!” In fact, she's so confident that she hopes Diana's sons, the Princes William and Harry, watch the performance, either now or when the show opens on Broadway on November 17.
Devin Patrick Hughes: Bringing music to life

Devin Patrick Hughes credits his father with sparking his love of classical and orchestral music from an early age. Growing up in Springfield, Ill., Hughes said his father, who died last year at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, traveled to Chicago frequently to “see all the great symphonies.”. “Two...
