Philadelphia Police Release Video Of Suspect Wanted For An Attack At Citizens Bank Park

CALN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A Coatesville man who works as a UPS driver is being hailed as a hero jumping into action to save a family from floodwater last Thursday. Twenty-one-year-old Joe Hilferty pulled two children and a dog from a car that was stranded at the underpass at SEPTA’s Thorndale Station in Caln Township, Chester County. He said he was putting air in his tires at a nearby Wawa when he heard a woman calling for help because her daughters were trapped in the car. “I hopped over and assisted her, told her to roll down the windows so I could get the two little girls out of the car so I reached my hands in there and unbuckled the seat and got them out,” Hilferty said. “After I gave one of the little girls to the trooper, that was around 20 feet away, I went back, got the other girl and handed her to the mother.” After rescuing the two girls, Hilferty worked with the trooper at the scene to get the dog from the car.

