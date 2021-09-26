Philadelphia Police Release Video Of Suspect Wanted For An Attack At Citizens Bank Park

View more in
Philadelphia Police Handle ‘Active Shooter Situation’ In Logan After Man Dies, Suspect In Custody
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting in Philadelphia’s Logan section on Friday. Philadelphia Police are in the early stages of their investigation, but the shooting caused panic inside a mixed-use building where people were working. Crime scene tape blocked off part of Old York Road near Wagner Avenue in Logan after gunfire erupted inside the Logan Plaza Building just before 11:30 a.m. The man who died was an employee at the building in Logan Plaza. Part of Old York Rd. in Logan is blocked off after a deadly shooting inside an office building....
Man In Wheelchair Killed After Caught In Crossfire Of Shootout During Violent Night In Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia continues on its breakneck pace to surpass last year’s staggering homicide total. Since Thursday night, at least 11 people in the city were shot, including three children. Police say a 12-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet during a drive-by shooting at 16th Street and Lehigh Avenue in North Philly. “Obviously, the child was in the wrong place at the wrong time. I’m sure she wasn’t being targeted, but second night in a row where we have a young girl that was shot just because someone carelessly and recklessly decided to open fire,” Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Christine Coulter...
Double Shooting Leaves Man Dead, Another Critically Wounded in Southwest Philadelphia, Police Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A double shooting Friday has left one man dead and another in critical condition in Southwest Philadelphia, police say. The shooting occurred around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of 74th Street and Island Avenue. A man in his 30s was shot three times and killed, according to police. He was shot in the head, stomach, and buttocks. The man was transported to Presbyterian Medical Center by police and pronounced dead at 3:53 p.m. A 38-year-old man was also shot three times, police say. He was hit in the right leg, stomach, and groin area. He was also transported to Presbyterian and is in critical condition. No weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
‘It Makes My Heartbreak’: Gun Violence Continues To Take Toll On Philadelphia Families As City’s Homicide Numbers Rise
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia is on pace to surpass 2020’s staggering homicide total. As of Friday night, there have been at least 413 homicides in the city, which is a 20% increase from this time last year. “It makes my heartbreak and you think about the families, the heartbreak, the impact,” Marla Davis Bellamy, the director of Ceasefire Philadelphia said. Crime in the city is taking a toll on Philadelphians as another day brings another victim and a grieving family. On Friday, Terrence Shedrick, 43, was added to a growing list of homicides. The father of six was shot and killed in a...
11-Year-Old, Man Injured In Southwest Philadelphia Double Shooting, Police Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An 11-year-old boy and a man are in the hospital after a shooting in Southwest Philadelphia. The double shooting happened in the 5700 block of Elmwood Street around 8:53 p.m. The Philadelphia Police Department said the child was shot in the left bicep, rib cage, and right knee. The 46-year-old man was shot twice in the calf. Both are stable. No arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
2 Men Injured After Fight Over Parking Space May Have Led To Shooting In North Philadelphia: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A fight over a parking space may have led to a shooting overnight in North Philadelphia. It happened just before 2 a.m. Friday on the 500 block of West Somerset Street in Fairhill. Police say shortly before the shooting they had received a call about a disturbance in the area over a parking spot. Eyewitness News was at the scene where a car’s windows were shot out. Police say a 46-year-old man was hit twice in the back. A 19-year-old man was also found shot about a block away. Both victims are in stable condition.
WATCH: Woman Dragged Several Feet During Violent Carjacking In Kensington
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A carjacking was caught on camera Monday night in Kensington. Video shows the suspects pull a woman from the passenger side of the car. PPD Detectives are looking to identify the individuals in this video clip who are wanted for robbery/carjacking incident that occurred on 9/27/21 @ 10:40pm. The incident occurred at 2608 Kensington Ave. Any info please call our Tip line 215-686-TIPS (8477) or Text a Tip to PPDTIP pic.twitter.com/hj9YBy434M — Frank Vanore (@PPDFrankVanore) September 29, 2021 She held on and was dragged for several feet as the suspects made their getaway in the gold Chevy Cruze. The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital to be treated. The suspects were last seen heading east on Huntingdon Street.
State Police Investigating Road Rage Shooting On Part Of Schuylkill Expressway
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A road rage investigation shut down part of the Schuylkill Expressway during rush hour Friday. Police say a driver told them someone opened fire on the eastbound side of the highway just past Conshohocken. This picture is from one of CBS3’s traffic cameras. It shows state police investigating the shooting. The shooter was last seen driving north on the Blue Route, police say. Police don’t have a description of that vehicle just yet. The highway is now open again.
Video: 2 Suspects Wanted In Drive-By Shooting That Left 5 Injured, 1 Dead Last Month
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police hope someone recognizes two suspects in last month’s fatal drive-by shooting outside a Germantown barbershop. The shooting happened on Aug. 19 around 5:30 p.m. on the 5100 block of Germantown Avenue. Police say a blue-grey Chevy Impala sedan stopped and two gunmen inside fired into a crowd of people on the sidewalk. Six people in total were shot and one of the victims was killed. It’s the second homicide in the Germantown neighborhood in the span of weeks. A triple shooting left one man dead three weeks after the drive-by. The violence is prompting an increase in security presence....
Homicide Numbers In Philadelphia Continue To Rise As Latest Gun Violence Victim Killed Outside Tender Touch Lounge In Nicetown
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The homicide numbers in Philadelphia continue to rise. Bullet casings are on the street in the city’s Nicetown section where the latest victim was shot to death just past midnight on Thursday. The shooting happened near West Hunting Park and Pulaski Avenue. Police say a double shooting outside the Tender Touch Lounge left one man dead and another man in stable condition. City leaders say they don’t know what to do about the gun violence problem. “Each year entire generations of our people, our friends, our family, are having their lives stolen from them,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said. “Three...
CBS3 Mysteries: Aston Investigators Closing In On Suspect In 2016 Murder Of John D’Amico
ASTON, Pa. (CBS) — Aston Township police are working to solve a five-year-old murder case. Thirty-one-year-old John D’Amico was found shot and killed inside his own home, and the gunman is still at large. It was Labor Day 2016 and the sound of fireworks echoed through this Aston Township neighborhood. It was after 9 p.m., but something was off. Neighbors called 911, explaining they thought they heard what sounded like gunshots. “Someone had the wherewithal to realize that these fireworks weren’t right and they sounded a little different and they took the time and they called the police,” Aston Township Detective Joe Nardone...
Chester Police Searching For Driver Who Fatally Struck, Dragged Man For Several Blocks
CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Chester police are searching for a driver in a fatal hit-and-run who dragged the victim for several blocks. The initial crash happened Tuesday night on Kerlin Street by Crozer Park. The victim was found more than a half-mile away at 22nd and Wetherill Streets. The hit-and-run victim has been identified as David Wilson. Authorities say was in his 60s. Neighbors hope the driver turns themself in. “It’s sad that happened,” one man said. Crime scene tape is still left behind at 22nd and Wetherill Streets after a body was found on the road Tuesday night. Cellphone video shows officers gathering at the...
CHOP Doctors Adding Another Layer Of Support To Families Of Children Impacted By Rising Youth Gun Violence
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Friday’s homicide in Logan followed another violent night in the city. Nine people were shot in less than three hours. Among the victims, three children, including a 15-year-old boy. He’s in critical condition after getting shot multiple times. According to the Office of the Controller, which is tracking city violence, there have been 162 children under 18 shot in Philadelphia this year. It’s an alarming statistic that brings to mind so many questions and issues like are guns and violence becoming normal for children? The rising number of child shooting victims throughout the city is a cause for alarm....
Delaware County Black Caucus Calling For Justice For 8-Year-Old Fanta Bility After Initial Analysis Shows She Was Killed By Police Gunfire
SHARON HILL, Pa. (CBS) – The Delaware County Black Caucus is calling for justice for an 8-year-old girl. Initial ballistics analysis has concluded that Fanta Bility was killed by shots fired by Sharon Hill Police. Officers opened fire on Aug. 27 outside the Academy Park High School stadium when a confrontation between some young men escalated into gunfire. Delaware County’s district attorney is impaneling a grand jury to investigate. “To date, we have not heard one word from the police chief or the police department involved in this shooting. Not one word. The grand jury is needed not only to bring charges but...
1 Woman Killed, 2 Others Seriously Injured In Strawberry Mansion Shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One woman is dead and two others are in critical condition after they were shot in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion section. Police said an SUV and car near 33rd and Diamond Streets were shot at, just after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. Benjamin Naish with Philadelphia police said, “They opened fire on both cars. They struck the car where the woman was killed multiple times.” The second location was just four blocks away on Monument Road where another car was shot up, leaving a 26-year-old victim injured. A 24-year-old woman, Chaundrah Jones of Clifton Heights, was shot in the back and wrist. She...
Local UPS Driver Joe Hilferty Hailed Hero After Saving Family From Floodwater In Chester County
CALN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A Coatesville man who works as a UPS driver is being hailed as a hero jumping into action to save a family from floodwater last Thursday. Twenty-one-year-old Joe Hilferty pulled two children and a dog from a car that was stranded at the underpass at SEPTA’s Thorndale Station in Caln Township, Chester County. He said he was putting air in his tires at a nearby Wawa when he heard a woman calling for help because her daughters were trapped in the car. “I hopped over and assisted her, told her to roll down the windows so I could get the two little girls out of the car so I reached my hands in there and unbuckled the seat and got them out,” Hilferty said. “After I gave one of the little girls to the trooper, that was around 20 feet away, I went back, got the other girl and handed her to the mother.” After rescuing the two girls, Hilferty worked with the trooper at the scene to get the dog from the car.
CBS3 Mysteries: Fairmount Park Rapist Has Haunted Detectives, Residents For 18 Years
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For the past 18 years, the man known as the “Fairmount Park Rapist” has haunted Philadelphia residents and frustrated police detectives. In this week’s CBS3 Mysteries, a breakthrough could shed new light on the case. On April 30, 2003, a woman was attacked at Fountain Green and Kelly Drive. “He’s absolutely an apex predator,” Philadelphia Police Capt. Mark Burgmann said. It was the first documented time the man known as the “Fairmount Park Rapist” would strike. “In this case, there is no closure, he is still out there,” Burgmann said. “This guy’s still out there.” In July 2003, medical student Rebecca Park...
Loved Ones Grieve Death Of Young Mother As Philadelphia Officials Come To Terms With Homicide Rate
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The death of a young Philadelphia mother has loved ones grieving as officials come to terms with the city’s heart-wrenching homicide rate. Chaundrah Jones, 24, died early Wednesday morning after a triple shooting in Strawberry Mansion. She and two other women were shot as they drove in separate cars. Jones worked as a bartender at the Tab Bar and Hookah Lounge in the Frankford neighborhood. The business shut down Wednesday to allow friends and coworkers to honor her life. “It’s a sad situation, it’s sad,” one coworker told CBS3 off-camera. Jones leaves behind two children. Those who knew her say they...
1 Person Killed In Two-Vehicle Crash In Burlington County, New Jersey State Police Say
SOUTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Burlington County, New Jersey. State police say a red car and an SUV crashed near Magnolia and Mile Roads just before 9 a.m. Thursday. One person was killed as a result of the crash but no information is available regarding the victim. Traffic on Magnolia Road is currently shut down in both directions in the area of the crash. An investigation is ongoing.
Video Captures Wilmington Police Officer Slamming Man’s Head Against Cashier’s Barrier During Arrest
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Caught on camera, the arrest of a Wilmington man wanted by police for harassment allegations is sparking controversy over how it was handled. The city’s mayor is now responding to the video. Wilmington police say that officer is now on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation. Security video shows a man identified as 44-year-old Dwayne Brown giving money to a cashier at 3 C’s Food Market in Wilmington’s Southbridge neighborhood back on Tuesday, Sept. 21. Shortly after, Wilmington police say one of their own officers walks in. The two appear to exchange words. Then you can...
