CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL RedZone 2021, Week 3: Live stream, start time, TV, free trial, how to watch

By Nick O'Malley
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s time for Week 3 of NFL RedZone as fans get set for another Sunday of commercial-free football. The channel is back at it after some technical issues this past week and should be good to go for fans to enjoy the action. The focus in the early action will be on the quarterbacks as a number of teams are dealing with injuries at the position. Of note, rookie quarterback Justin Fields is set to start for the Chicago Bears as the team takes on the Cleveland Browns, who are expected to have Baker Mayfield back in the fold despite a shoulder injury. In the late afternoon, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to take on the Los Angeles Rams, who lost to Brady’s New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII. As always, trying to track down NFL RedZone can be a little bit tricky, as it’s not including with many basic cable packages and is usually an add-on for streaming services. However, some services, like fuboTV, do offer NFL RedZone as part of its free trial, giving viewers plenty of ways to watch for the 2021 season.

www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers make big Antonio Brown move ahead of Patriots showdown

The grand return of Tom Brady to Foxborough will be the talk of the football world this weekend, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the New England Patriots at Gilette Stadium. But while all eyes are on Brady vs. Bill Belichick, the Buccaneers made a move ahead of that matchup by activating wide receiver Antonio Brown from the COVID-19 list, as reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
Popculture

NFL Team Reportedly Rejected Signing Tom Brady Before QB Joined Buccaneers

Tom Brady is enjoying his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as he won a Super Bowl with the team earlier this year. But before he signed with Tampa, the seven-time Super Bowl champion was looking to play for another contender. According to a new book by ESPN's Seth Wickersham, Brady wanted to play for the San Francisco 49ers since he grew up a 49ers fan. However, the 49ers had no interest in signing him as they thought he was not much of an upgrade from current starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Streaming#Nfl Redzone#Live Tv#Streaming Tv#American Football#The Cleveland Browns#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#New England Patriots#Verizon#Comcast#Spectrum Charter#Altice#Directv#Dish Hulu#Fubotv Fubotv#The Sports Plus#Nfl Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
Packers.com

Packers announce trade with Rams

The Green Bay Packers have traded a 2023 sixth-round draft pick to the Los Angeles Rams for P Corey Bojorquez and a 2023 seventh-round draft pick. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Saturday. Bojorquez (buh-HOR-kez) is a 6-foot, 217-pound, fourth-year player out of the University of New Mexico. He...
NFL
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MO
58K+
Followers
40K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy