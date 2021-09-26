Will the IRS send out unemployment tax refunds this fall? Here's what we know

An important Child Tax Credit deadline is just days away. Here's how it can affect your last three monthly tax credit payments if you miss it. Lawmakers are currently in the process of deciding whether there will be an extension to the Child Tax Credit past 2021. But, while it's unclear if the Child Tax Credit payments will continue in the future, what is clear is that these monthly payments have been a lifesaver for families in need over the last few months. The payments, worth a maximum of $250 to $300 per child, have helped millions of low- to moderate-income families make ends meet at a time when the economy is still being impacted by the pandemic.

