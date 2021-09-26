CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Will the IRS send out unemployment tax refunds this fall? Here's what we know

By Oscar Gonzalez
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver summer, the IRS started making adjustments on 2020 tax returns and issuing refunds averaging around $1,600 to those who can claim a $10,200 unemployment tax break. The tax agency said adjustments would be made throughout the summer, but the last batch of refunds, which went out to some 1.5 million taxpayers, was two months ago. No rounds of payments seem to have gone out in September, and now it's fall.

Sandra Williams
5d ago

I need all 4 of my checks because my family is really hard up right now with everything going wrong in our life

8
Anthony Pina
5d ago

can someone answer me what about the tax for 2021? is it going to be the same amount I was paying over 340 in taxes for my Unemployment

4
Philip Klein
5d ago

7 months, no word on when it will happen. waited on hold for 2 hours, just to find out "They didn't get around to it "

8
