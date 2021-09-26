Bora Centipede portable workbench is a must-have tool
Whether you're hanging crown molding, tinkering in the garage or repairing something on your vehicle, having a horizontal surface to place tools or other parts on is an absolute necessity. But it always seems this space is in short supply and you end up setting things on the floor or making a precarious workbench out of an old piece of plywood. (Been there, done that.) Fortunately, there's an easy and affordable solution to this problem and it's called the Centipede.www.cnet.com
