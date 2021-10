Exclusive - In a league dominated by huge salaries for the most famous and lauded players, such as Carlos Vela and Gonzalo Higuain, Colorado take a very different approach. Their latest 1-1 draw against Vancouver Whitecaps was hardly the best result, but it did extend their current unbeaten run to 10 games. The Rapids are now the only side not to lose in the last 10 MLS games, leaving them third in the Western Conference and just two points behind leaders Sporting Kansas City.

MLS ・ 7 DAYS AGO