CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

BTS Tore Up The Stage And Debuted Their Coldplay Collab At Global Citizen Live

Elite Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Global Citizen Live concert, which was a 24-hour broadcast that began on Saturday, Sept. 25, was a huge star-studded event. Artists like Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, and Ed Sheeran performed virtually across nine cities around the world, including Los Angeles, New York City, London, and Rio de Janeiro, in order to help raise awareness about Global Citizen’s 2021 global campaign, a Recovery Plan for the World. The initiative focuses on ending COVID-19 and the hunger crisis, resuming learning for all, protecting the planet, and advancing equity. BTS, who have continuously used their voice to advocate for world issues, was part of the concert lineup. BTS’ 2021 Global Citizen live performance featured an epic rendition of “Permission to Dance,” as well as a lively “Butter” performance, and the live debut of their new collaboration with Coldplay.

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

How to watch BTS, Jennifer Lopez and Elton John on ‘Global Citizen Live’ | Time, guest speakers, stream for free

“Global Citizen Live,” a major event for music and activism, will bring the hottest artists to stages around the world this weekend. On Saturday, Sept. 25, this special 24-hour event will be live broadcast on ABC beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET (9:30 a.m. PT). You can also watch it on FuboTV (7-day free trial) and on Hulu + Live TV (free trial, regional restrictions apply).
MUSIC
allkpop.com

BTS V's duality wows at Global Citizen Live concert

On September 26, BTS performed their hit songs' Butter' and 'Permission to Dance' for Global Citizen Live, a 24-hour global event that promotes taking action on today's most pressing global issues. Kim Taehyung. , aka V, has dominated top search results for 'King of Duality' on Google for years for...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suga
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
J Hope
allkpop.com

Coldplay and BTS unveil the schedule for their upcoming collab single ‘My Universe’

Coldplay and BTS have now unveiled the schedule for their upcoming single, 'My Universe.'. The schedule includes the release of the song, a lyric video, a documentary, different versions of the song, and the schedule also reveals the release of an official MV. Unfortunately, no specific date is given for the MV release, but it says "coming soon."
MUSIC
Audacy

Coldplay and BTS are teaming up for new single and documentary

After some speculation, Coldplay and BTS have confirmed the the rumors by unveiling plans for a collaboration that will include a new video, documentary, and reworked versions of their forthcoming single “My Universe”. Listen to your favorite music now on Audacy and to get extra hype for the midnight release...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Citizen#Collab#Live Performance#Korean#Armys#Rm
wfav951.com

BTS And Coldplay Release Collaboration

BTS and Coldplay have teamed up to release a song together. There are two versions of “My Universe.” It was recorded in both English and Korean and will be posted online at midnight (Friday 9-23) along with an official lyric video. On Sunday (9-26) BTS and Coldplay will release a...
MUSIC
kpopstarz.com

BTS Gifts Coldplay a Modernized Hanbok During Meet Up in New York

During their trip to New York, BTS met up with Coldplay and gifted the British band a piece that represents South Korea!. Keep on reading to know more. BTS Gifts Coldplay a Modernized Hanbok During Meet Up in New York. Recently on September 23 KST, BTS and Coldplay shared on...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Music
Billboard

9 Best Moments From Coldplay's Intimate Apollo Theater Show: BTS Collab, ‘Yellow’ Acoustic & More

SiriusXM and Pandora made it happen with their Small Stage Series on Thursday (Sept. 23). The invite-only show saw the likes of Watch What Happens Live! host Andy Cohen, former Fox anchor Megyn Kelly, and New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard in attendance. But regardless of any famous clientele, the energy in the room from start to finish made it evident that everyone was psyched to see Coldplay in such an intimate setting.
MUSIC
Billboard

How to Watch BTS' Global Citizen Performance Online Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. BTS are joining artists like Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Jennifer Lopez, Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello and Lizzo as performers for the event, which is being streamed live over 24 hours across six different continents.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

Worldwide audiences impressed by BTS’ Jungkook’s powerful live vocals and performance at “Global Citizen Live” concert

BTS’s Jungkook owned the stage and impressed global audiences with his powerful live vocals and captivating stage presence at the “Global Citizen Live” performance of “Butter” and “Permission to Dance”. Jungkook’s beautiful live vocals impressed fans and audiences worldwide and “Jungkook’s Standout Vocals” was trending as the performance started. The...
THEATER & DANCE
The Breakfast Club

Fugees Reunite And Perform 'Ready Or Not' For Global Citizen Live

It has been 15 years since the Fugees all took to the stage together, and many of their fans thought the moment would never happen. But with the 25th anniversary of their game-changing album The Score (a record that is still considered one of the greatest hip hop albums of all time), Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras Michel opted to come together once again to celebrate.
MUSIC
Soompi

Watch: BTS And Coldplay Take You Behind The Scenes Of Their Collab In New Documentary

BTS and Coldplay have shared a new glimpse behind the scenes of their epic collaboration!. Earlier this week, the two artists made waves around the world by releasing “My Universe,” a joint single produced by legendary hitmaker Max Martin. On September 26, BTS unveiled a documentary—entitled “Inside ‘My Universe'”—that follows...
MUSIC
Billboard

BTS & Coldplay Deliver Two New Versions of 'My Universe' Collab: Listen

Coldplay and BTS are continuing to deliver on "My Universe." Following the release of their Inside 'My Universe' documentary on Sunday (Sept. 26), the British band and K-pop supergroup gave fans two new remixes of their hit collaboration. On Monday (Sept. 27), the groups dropped an acoustic version of "My...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy