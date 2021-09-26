CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Social media reacts to Texas’ convincing win over Texas Tech

By Kevin Borba
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hkpEb_0c8WodbH00
Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

https://twitter.com/BlessedJones33/status/1441832574284754953?s=20Texas’; win over Texas Tech on Saturday saw them score the programs most points in over a decade.

The Longhorns were dialed in from the jump, taking an early 14-0 lead that was almost a 21 point lead, but Keilan Robinson jumped the gun on his blocked punt that was returned for a touchdown.

On a day where majority of the Big 12 was struggling, scoring 70 points with a large group of highly touted recruits in attendance was the cherry on top of it all.

People from around the program, whether it be current players, recruits or former players, took notice of the commanding win and were voicing their opinion on social media. Texas has not played a Big 12 game this dominantly for what feels like before the lifetime of any of its current players, and they are looking to build on the momentum.

Texas’ offense put on a show. Quarterback Casey Thompson threw for over 300 yards and accounted for six touchdowns, and the running back room was unstoppable, racking up a total of three touchdowns.

This was also the best performance the team has seen from the receiver room, as for the first time all season two receivers had over 45 yards. Freshman sensation Xavier Worthy led the team with 100 yards and three touchdown catches, and Jordan Whittington totaled 93 yards and a touchdown.

The defense had some lapses on deep passes, but looked solid overall. Defensive lineman Alfred Collins was especially disruptive in the backfield.

A performance that strong certainly has the fan base, players, staff, and many others amped up. Take a look at the best reactions on the next page.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The Boise State News

Boise State has been one of the most sought after Group of Five college football programs during the recent spurt of realignment. However, it sounds like the Broncos won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. According to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, Boise State informed the Mountain West on Thursday that it...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To What Michael Wilbon Said

During a recent edition of ESPN’s Pardon The Interruption, show co-host Michael Wilbon went off on Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin when asked to make his pick for Saturday’s Alabama-Ole Miss game. Wilbon didn’t take much time to analyze the matchup itself, and instead went with Alabama (the double-digit...
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

ESPN analysts react to Clemson's narrow win over Georgia Tech

On ESPN’s College Football Final show, host Matt Barrie and analysts Joey Galloway and Jesse Palmer talked about sixth-ranked Clemson’s narrow 14-8 victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday at Death Valley. The Tigers improved to 2-1 and 1-0 in the ACC despite a modest performance from quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, who...
CLEMSON, SC
WKYC

Social media reacts to Cleveland Browns' first win of 2021 season

CLEVELAND — The tradition returned to the shores of Lake Erie Sunday, and it was the home fans who went home happy. The Browns earned a hard-fought 31-21 victory over the Houston Texans in their home opener, overcoming come early sluggishness to pull away late. Baker Mayfield fought through a shoulder injury to score touchdowns both on the ground and through the air, and Nick Chubb helped put the game on ice with a 26-yard scoring run late in the fourth quarter.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Tech#American Football#Longhorns
everythinglubbock.com

Texas Tech improves to 3-0 with 54-21 win over FIU

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech scored seven touchdowns Saturday in a 54-21 victory over Florida International. With the win, the team improved to 3-0 on the season. Red Raider quarterback Tyler Shough was outstanding, passing for 399 yards and four touchdowns. He hit tight end Travis Koontz for two scores. The other two went to freshman tight end Mason Tharp and wide receiver Trey Cleveland.
LUBBOCK, TX
Texarkana Gazette

Hogs aim to build on win over Texas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Sam Pittman has done in 12 games what the two previous football coaches at Arkansas couldn't in five seasons. Last Saturday's resounding 40-21 thumping of then-No. 15 Texas catapulted the Razorbacks (2-0) into the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time since the 2016 season. Arkansas leaped from unranked to No. 20 in the poll.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Podcast: Previewing Texas Tech

Texas Longhorns football, Texas Tech Red Raiders, Texas Tech Red Raiders football, Steve Sarkisian, Texas, Austin. The Texas Longhorns come out of non-conference play 2-1 and get ready to compete in the Big 12 for the first time under new head coach Steve Sarkisian. Up first is a tough test, the Texas Tech Red Raiders who are coming to town looking a bit different than they have in years past. The Red Raiders are led by their defense, coming off of three solid performances to open the season. They were a few plays away from a much different story, but the defense stepped up when it needed to in order to secure the wins.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Texas Tech football: Game balls for win over FIU

The Texas Tech football team had an impressive showing Saturday night against Florida International. Here are our game balls for the 54-21 win. No player on the roster needed a rebound performance more than QB Tyler Shough who had arguably his worst game as a starter last week against Stephen F. Austin. Fortunately, he bounced back in a big way against Florida International.
COLLEGE SPORTS
vanquishthefoe.com

National Media Reacts to BYU’s Win Over Arizona State

Spirits are sky around for BYU fans after a 3-0 start and nine days post Big 12 invite. National media members continue to take notice after 3 wins over Pac-12 teams, two of which were ranked at the time BYU beat them. Below are some of the reactions from national...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Cougars win convincingly over Trojans

BRUCE-The South Pontotoc Cougars notched their first win of the season Friday, as they knocked off Bruce 22-6 on the road. South controlled all areas of the game, from start to finish. “The kids played really hard,” said South Pontotoc coach Rod Cook. “They had a good week of practice...
BRUCE, MS
Dallas News

5 key takeaways from Texas Tech dominant win over FIU: Offense shows promising signs

Here are five key takeaways from Texas Tech’s 54-21 win against FIU in Week 3:. Forcing turnovers is helpful for any defense, but it’s seemed to be a catalyst for this Texas Tech defense early into 2021. After forcing four turnovers against Houston in Week 1, the Texas Tech defense didn’t force any in a close game against Stephen F. Austin. After this game started with an eerily competitive feel, a 72-yard pick-six by defensive back Marquis Waters seemed to change the entire dynamic of the game. The Red Raiders went on to outscore the Panthers 28-7 for the remainder of the first half. More importantly, Texas Tech has already matched the number of interceptions they had the entire 2020 season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
nwahomepage.com

Treylon Burks react to upset win over Texas A&M

Treylon Burks admits that it doesn't feel like his Arkansas Razorbacks are 4-0 this season. Maybe it will sink in tomorrow, but the star wide receiver is proud of his team in a huge upset win over the Aggies.
TEXAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

36K+
Followers
74K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy