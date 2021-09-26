Social media reacts to Texas’ convincing win over Texas Tech

Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

Texas' win over Texas Tech on Saturday saw them score the programs most points in over a decade.

The Longhorns were dialed in from the jump, taking an early 14-0 lead that was almost a 21 point lead, but Keilan Robinson jumped the gun on his blocked punt that was returned for a touchdown.

On a day where majority of the Big 12 was struggling, scoring 70 points with a large group of highly touted recruits in attendance was the cherry on top of it all.

People from around the program, whether it be current players, recruits or former players, took notice of the commanding win and were voicing their opinion on social media. Texas has not played a Big 12 game this dominantly for what feels like before the lifetime of any of its current players, and they are looking to build on the momentum.

Texas’ offense put on a show. Quarterback Casey Thompson threw for over 300 yards and accounted for six touchdowns, and the running back room was unstoppable, racking up a total of three touchdowns.

This was also the best performance the team has seen from the receiver room, as for the first time all season two receivers had over 45 yards. Freshman sensation Xavier Worthy led the team with 100 yards and three touchdown catches, and Jordan Whittington totaled 93 yards and a touchdown.

The defense had some lapses on deep passes, but looked solid overall. Defensive lineman Alfred Collins was especially disruptive in the backfield.

A performance that strong certainly has the fan base, players, staff, and many others amped up. Take a look at the best reactions on the next page.