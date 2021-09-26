CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brantley County, GA

Flood Warning issued for Brantley by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-28 20:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-29 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brantley The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Satilla River At Atkinson affecting Brantley County. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Satilla River At Atkinson. * Until further notice. * At 7:45 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 14.4 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 13.2 feet Friday evening. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Warners Landing, Louis Landing and secondary roads around KOA campgrounds begin to flood. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, River Rock Road begins to experience flooding across the road.

