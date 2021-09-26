CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Lynx C Sylvia Fowles named WNBA Defensive Player of the Year

By Jeff Wald
fox9.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Lynx host the Chicago Sky to open the WNBA Playoffs Sunday night, and they’ll do so with the best defensive player in the league. The WNBA and Lynx announced center Sylvia Fowles has been named the league’s Defensive Player of the Year. She got the same honor from the Associated Press last week. She was also named All-WNBA Defensive First Team. It’s the fourth time in her career Fowles has been named the Defensive Player of the Year.

