CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Wealth Column: 5 great reasons to retire

By Renee Richardson
Brainerd Dispatch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’ve been thinking about it for a while, but now it’s getting close to decision time. You think you might want to retire, but you want to do it for the right reasons. So, what are the right reasons? Once you start to get serious about retirement, you realize it’s about more than just needing a long vacation. Being in the right mental and fiscal place for retirement is crucial to the retirement journey. We offer you some great reasons to take the plunge.

www.brainerddispatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
northbaybusinessjournal.com

North Bay wealth advisers recommend retirement savings beyond Social Security

JDH wealth adviser Matthew Delaney uses one prop in some of his talks – a suitcase full of cash dumped on a table. He tells his audience it is the “free money” they give up when they shrug off taking advantage of a retirement plan at work — especially when the company offers to match their contributions. And to those want to buy now and save later, he responds: “Rubbish.”
PERSONAL FINANCE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

5 Reasons to Invest in Dividend-Paying Stocks for Retirement

John D. Rockefeller said, "Do you know the only thing that gives me pleasure? It's to see my dividends coming in." Rockefeller knew a thing or two about wealth and getting rich. According to Harvard Business School professor Tom Nicholas and Stanford political science professor Vasiliki Fouka, "Rockefeller's estimated $1.4 billion net worth in 1937 was equivalent to 1.5% of U.S. GDP. According to this metric he was (and still is) the richest individual in American business and economic history." Clearly, dividend income was important to him. Here are some reasons they should be important to you, too.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Age#Medicare
Benzinga

3 Reasons To Consider Adding Real Estate To Your Retirement Fund

Our retirement funds carry a heavy responsibility. They need to accumulate enough wealth during our working years to be able to provide a reliable source of income throughout retirement. This is why financial advisors and wealth managers are constantly working to maintain the right balance between safety and growth for...
BUSINESS
wgnradio.com

This Week In Wealth 09/26/21: What is ‘The Great Resignation’?

WGN Radio’s Ilyce Glink and Tom Fortino from Alpha Wealth Group give you the latest financial business news and financial planning advice. This week they will discuss the business news that matters to you, retirement income, and more!. After discovering that they enjoy working from home, a new Bankrate survey...
PERSONAL FINANCE
benefitspro.com

3 reasons why small retirement accounts can be a problem

A nest egg is simply a small retirement account that investors hope will grow enough over time to enable them to live comfortably after they stop working. If it fails to grow, however, it can lead to problems. “Some account balances are cashed out early, while others are eaten away...
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
The Motley Fool

5 Social Security Secrets for Even Bigger Checks

The size of your ultimate Social Security benefit check is under your control to some degree. Delaying starting to collect your benefits will increase them. You might even consider relocation. Pop quiz! How big is the average Social Security retirement benefit? Do you know? Want to guess? It was recently...
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

Will Biden Extend Jobless Benefits and Cancel Student Loans?

The COVID-19 pandemic has persisted and the delta variant is slowing down economic recovery and keeping many Americans out of jobs. As a result, some people wonder if President Biden will extend unemployment benefits to help jobless Americans cope. For many people out of jobs amid the COVID-19 pandemic, they also faced student loan debt. Will Biden cancel student loans?
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

Will Social Security Recipients Get a $200 Raise in 2022?

Social security benefits are usually adjusted to account for inflation. Those adjustments have mostly resulted in a raise for recipients. As a result of soaring product prices, social security payments for some recipients could rise more than $200 in 2022. If you’re a retiree or about to retire, you may want to know when you'll get that money.
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy