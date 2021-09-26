CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PlayStation Plus Free Games for October 2021 Potentially Leaked

Cover picture for the articleMuch as the September free games for PlayStation Plus leaked at the end of August, it would appear that the October PlayStation Plus free games lineup has also leaked ahead of an official reveal. While all of this should be taken with a grain of salt or even multiple grains, the same leaker that said -- correctly, I might add -- that Overcooked: All You Can Eat!, Hitman 2, and Predator: Hunting Grounds would be September's free games for PlayStation Plus has claimed that Hell Let Loose, Mortal Kombat X, and PGA Tour 2K21 will be October's free games for PlayStation Plus.

