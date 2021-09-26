CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

West Palm Beach police officer dies after experiencing COVID-19 complications

By Jason Davis
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 5 days ago
A West Palm Beach police officer has died after experiencing complications related to COVID-19.

Officer Anthony Testa started working with the West Palm Beach police department on August 13, 2017.

His death was announced by the West Palm Beach police department early Saturday, September 26, 2021.

He is survived by his wife, son and family.

Christine Demaline, a cousin of Testa's wife, started a GoFundMe page to benefit his family before his passing.

According to her statement on the GoFundMe page, Testa was a combat veteran, serving in the military for 5 years, received a total of 6 life-saving medals from the West Palm Beach police department, and was recently in the ICU on a ventilator battling severe COVID-19 and pneumonia.

West Palm Beach Police Department

