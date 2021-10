A couple in Cincinnati, Ohio, is making waves with the big step they took in adopting two sets of twins. Karen and Tobias Thompson have an intimate love story that dates back decades. The couple dated as teenagers but ended up marrying other people and starting families. They found their way back to each other and got married in 2014. The time they spent as friends and lovers made for the perfect home life to raise children together.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO