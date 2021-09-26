CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Don’t Miss the GENERATIONS Reunion!

By Chris Eades
soapsindepth.com
 5 days ago

Some of the stars of GENERATIONS will be reuniting in The Locher Room to reminisce about the groundbreaking soap opera on Wednesday, Sept. 29, at 3 p.m. ET. GENERATIONS ran on NBC from March 1989 until January 1991 and featured daytime television’s first fully-integrated soap featuring an African-American family as one of the lead families. Joining host Alan Locher to discuss the short-lived soap will be creator and executive producer Sally Sussman along with actors Jonelle Allen (Doreen), George DelHoyo (Rob), Rick Fitts (Martin), Kelly Rutherford (Sam), Robert Torti (Kyle), and Nancy Sorel (Monique). Don’t miss it!

www.soapsindepth.com

Comments / 0

Related
soapsindepth.com

Catch up With Soap Alum Jake Weary

Please join daytime alum Jake Weary for a special interview in The Locher room on Friday, Oct. 1, at 3 p.m. ET!. Although best known for his current role as Deran Cody on TNT’s ANIMAL KINGDOM, Weary made his television debut on GUIDING LIGHT opposite his mother, Kim Zimmer (Reva). He then went on to play the role of Luke Snyder on AS THE WORLD TURNS in 2005. He has also made appearances on primetime series like LAW & ORDER: CRIMINAL INTENT, CHICAGO FIRE, and PRETTY LITTLE LIARS and can be seen in films like It Follows, Finding Steve McQueen, and It Chapter Two. So there will be plenty to talk about besides ANIMAL KINGDOM’s upcoming season five finale!
TV & VIDEOS
soapsindepth.com

Inside ‘Dark Shadows and Beyond: The Jonathan Frid Story’

Fans of the cult classic soap DARK SHADOWS will not want to miss a very special look at Dark Shadows and Beyond: The Jonathan Frid Story on Thursday, Sept. 30, at 3 p.m. ET in The Locher Room!. The feature-length documentary tells the story of Canadian-born actor Jonathan Frid, who...
TV & VIDEOS
WPRI

Don’t miss Lenny & friends at the Greenwich Odeum

This morning on The Rhode Home we welcomed NIROPE – Ron & Pete Cardi – along with Joe Rocco to discuss an upcoming show at the Greenwich Odeum that you won’t want to miss: Lenny & Friends! Featuring comedian Lenny Clarke and a host of other talented performers, this show promises to be a night of nonstop laughter and fun on October 2.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#African American#Iheartradio
Fox News

Actor Daniel Mickelson's cause of death revealed

Actor and model Daniel Mickelson's cause of death has been revealed. The 23-year-old died on July 4 at the age of 23, prompting an outpouring of tributes from young stars in Hollywood. Online records viewed by Fox News confirm Mickelson died of fentanyl and cocaine toxicity. His manner of death...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Gossip

Chelsea Houska Posts Pic of Daughter Aubree, Draws Criticism From Fans

It's been almost a year since Chelsea Houska quit Teen Mom 2, and at the time she stepped down, fans were concerned that the beloved reality star would disappear from public view. Fortunately, that hasn't turned out to be the case. Chelsea still provides regular updates about her family, especially...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
soapsindepth.com

Hayley Erin Shows Off Her Twin Girls — See The First Pics!

Sugar and spice and everything nice… times two! Daytime Emmy winner Hayley Erin — who played GENERAL HOSPITAL’s Kiki and THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS’ Abby — welcomed twin girls over the summer. Erin’s former GH co-star, Robert Palmer Watkins (ex-Dillon), first spilled the beans that the actress and her husband, SUPERNATURAL star Adam Fergus, had welcomed their daughters shortly after the babies were born by sharing a family photo in his Instagram Stories. But Hayley and Fergus had been silent on the double delivery made by the stork, likely adjusting to the chaos that goes along with having two newborns!
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Brad PItt Arrives To L.A. Film Set Smiling Ear To Ear Days After Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie Was Spotted On Third Date With The Weeknd

Brad Pitt was spotted on the set of his new film Babylon and the actor looked completely unbothered with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie's recent antics. Earlier today, the paparazzi caught the 57-year-old actor arriving to work on the Damien Chazelle-directed project. Article continues below advertisement. The details of the movie...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Law & Order: SVU's Jamie Gray Hyder Says Exit Was Not Her Choice

One of Law & Order: SVU‘s outgoing squad members has provided some clarity on her upcoming exit: The choice to leave was not her own. Jamie Gray Hyder — who is departing the NBC drama alongside co-star Demore Barnes — took to Twitter on Saturday to inform fans that, “The decision was made above my pay grade and wouldn’t have been my choice. But hey, that’s showbiz for ya.” Along with her message, Hyder wrote the following caption: “Kat’s outta the bag… #SVU23 Just got a lot less colorful.” Hyder and Barnes’ exits were announced Friday; both of their characters — detective Kat Tamin...
TV SERIES
AceShowbiz

Rick Ross to Pay Baby Mama $11,000 in Monthly Child Support

The Maybach Music mogul, who previously trolled Briana Singleton for taking a DNA test of their two kids to prove his paternity, also agrees to pay their kids' health insurance and extracurricular activities. AceShowbiz - Rick Ross will handle the living cost of his three children shared with Briana Singleton....
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Travis Barker Gushes Over Kourtney Kardashian, Flips the Bird to Scott Disick

In case you somehow weren't aware, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are really, really into each other. Like, for their sake, we're kind of hoping this is just a honeymoon phase, because if they sustain this level of mutual obsession they might wind up in the emergency room for severe friction burns on their junk.
CELEBRITIES
GoldDerby

JoJo Siwa reveals what Derek Hough said to her after he was booed for his ‘right’ critique on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

“Dancing with the Stars” has a (limited) studio audience again for Season 30, and if there’s one thing you can count on the fans for, it is the unnecessary booing of constructive, fair critiques from the judges that are actually helpful for the celebrity. After JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson‘s peppy cha-cha on Monday, Derek Hough advised her to learn to harness her energy in her routines. “I think with you, more is more, right? But sometimes, especially on the side by side, more isn’t more. You’ve got to contain that energy a little bit. It can get a little bit...
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy