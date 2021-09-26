Don’t Miss the GENERATIONS Reunion!

Please join daytime alum Jake Weary for a special interview in The Locher room on Friday, Oct. 1, at 3 p.m. ET!. Although best known for his current role as Deran Cody on TNT’s ANIMAL KINGDOM, Weary made his television debut on GUIDING LIGHT opposite his mother, Kim Zimmer (Reva). He then went on to play the role of Luke Snyder on AS THE WORLD TURNS in 2005. He has also made appearances on primetime series like LAW & ORDER: CRIMINAL INTENT, CHICAGO FIRE, and PRETTY LITTLE LIARS and can be seen in films like It Follows, Finding Steve McQueen, and It Chapter Two. So there will be plenty to talk about besides ANIMAL KINGDOM’s upcoming season five finale!

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO