Don’t Miss the GENERATIONS Reunion!
Some of the stars of GENERATIONS will be reuniting in The Locher Room to reminisce about the groundbreaking soap opera on Wednesday, Sept. 29, at 3 p.m. ET. GENERATIONS ran on NBC from March 1989 until January 1991 and featured daytime television’s first fully-integrated soap featuring an African-American family as one of the lead families. Joining host Alan Locher to discuss the short-lived soap will be creator and executive producer Sally Sussman along with actors Jonelle Allen (Doreen), George DelHoyo (Rob), Rick Fitts (Martin), Kelly Rutherford (Sam), Robert Torti (Kyle), and Nancy Sorel (Monique). Don’t miss it!www.soapsindepth.com
