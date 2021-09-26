Why the Rangers should bring back Charlie Culberson for another season
Before you start throwing tomatoes at me, let me get my goggles and a shower cap (just kidding). Listen, as the Rangers continue their rebuild, and while fans are hopeful 2022 will ultimately turn the corner, the realism is that next year the team will still be in the thick of a rebuild. The unfortunate truth means that guys that Rangers fans want to see on the field in the smoke of contention may still get minor league work in, especially to begin the 2022 season. One thing a young and rebuilding team needs is a stable veteran like Charlie Culberson.www.dallassportsfanatic.com
