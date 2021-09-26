CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Why the Rangers should bring back Charlie Culberson for another season

By Alex Plinck
dallassportsfanatic.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore you start throwing tomatoes at me, let me get my goggles and a shower cap (just kidding). Listen, as the Rangers continue their rebuild, and while fans are hopeful 2022 will ultimately turn the corner, the realism is that next year the team will still be in the thick of a rebuild. The unfortunate truth means that guys that Rangers fans want to see on the field in the smoke of contention may still get minor league work in, especially to begin the 2022 season. One thing a young and rebuilding team needs is a stable veteran like Charlie Culberson.

www.dallassportsfanatic.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Yankees vs. Rangers odds, prediction: Why you should take this bet

The Texas Rangers have scored the fewest runs in MLB since the All-Star break, but entered their series against the New York Yankees having scored at least four runs in five of their last six road games and will look to hit Jordan Montgomery hard on Tuesday. Montgomery enters having...
MLB
numberfire.com

Charlie Culberson batting eighth for Texas Monday

The Texas Rangers listed Charlie Culberson as their starting third baseman for Monday's game against the New York Yankees. Culberson will take over at third base from Yonny Hernandez, who will start Monday's game on the bench. Culberson will bat eighth. Culberson has a $2,100 salary on FanDuel and is...
MLB
dmagazine.com

A 442-Foot Advertisement For Why the Rangers Should Pay Carlos Correa

Trigger warning for Rangers fans: chances are you’re going to find the video below these words deeply unpleasant. It is a Houston Astro annihilating a baseball thrown by a Texas Rangers pitcher and depositing it in center field—442 feet, to be exact, as you probably gleaned from the headline. Would...
MLB
dallassportsfanatic.com

Rookie Adolis García makes Rangers history but is still looking for more

Adolis García played out of his mind in May and won Rookie of the Month in May. A month later, he got the nod to the All-Star game. Now, he’s cemented himself in Texas Rangers’ history with the most homers and RBI in a rookie season (beating Pete Incaviglia’s 1986 rookie campaign). On Thursday, García blasted a baseball to the Rangers’ bullpen, pulling Texas within a run in their eventual 7-6 win, but most importantly, took the top spot in Rangers’ rookie history. “I knew when he hit it that I made really good contact. At that moment, it’s a really special moment.” As far as relief goes, I think Chris Woodward exhaled more than Adolis did on the homer. “I know he was, but I know I was as his manager,” Woodward said, chuckling. “I’ve [wanted] it so bad for him. I’m glad he did it on one swing.”
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Woodward
Person
Charlie Culberson
Person
Josh Jung
FanSided

Braves: Freddie Freeman makes free agency plans crystal clear

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman shares his plans for free agency this winter. Freddie Freeman has only played for the Atlanta Braves, but the reigning NL MVP will be hitting free agency this offseason. Drafted out of high school by the Braves in 2007, Freeman has only donned an...
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals DFA pitcher who talked back to Yadier Molina

It turns out getting into an argument with Yadier Molina isn’t the best way to keep a roster spot on the St. Louis Cardinals down the stretch. Daniel Ponce de Leon has been designated for assignment with just two weeks left in the MLB season, making wIt turns out getting into an argument with Yadier Molina isn’t the best way to keep a roster spot on the St. Louis Cardinals down the stretch.ay for minor-league pitcher Brandon Waddell, who has been recalled from Triple-A Memphis. Waddell will likely fill a bullpen role.
MLB
FOX Sports

Why the best play in baseball is dying, and who can bring it back

The triple is the best play in baseball. Most singles are but a momentary joy. Doubles are fun, but too many of them are of the stand-up variety. Home runs are majestic yet lack dramatic tension after a few seconds. Even the inside-the-park-home-run, one of the sport’s rarest birds, is too much of a circus act, too reliant on a yakety sax moment from the defense.
MLB
FingerLakes1

Yankees storm back to sweep Rangers

Gleyber Torres delivered a tiebreaking double in the eighth inning, lifting the Yankees to a 7-3 victory that completed a three-game sweep of the Rangers on Wednesday evening at Yankee Stadium. Torres’ big knock off reliever Spencer Patton drove home Joey Gallo, who keyed a two-out rally with a bloop...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Spring Training#Aplincktx
CBS Sports

Rangers' Mike Foltynewicz: Back with Rangers

Foltynewicz (undisclosed) has returned to the Rangers but is still on the COVID-19 injured list as of Friday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports. The right-hander began workouts at the Rangers' spring training facility after clearing COVID protocols last week, and now he's rejoined the Rangers. It's still not entirely clear when Foltynewicz is expected to be added back to the major-league roster, nor whether he'll finish the season as a starter or reliever.
BASEBALL
chatsports.com

Who should be the Rangers’ next captain?

Last season, the New York Rangers played with three assistant captains: Artemi Panarin, Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad. They did not have anyone wearing a “C” on his chest, however. It appears that could change in the coming weeks. When he spoke with the media on Wednesday, new Rangers’ head...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Super League
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WJBF

Braves beat Phils for 4th straight title

ATLANTA (AP) — Ian Anderson turned in another dominant pitching performance, Jorge Soler and Austin Riley homered, and the Atlanta Braves clinched their fourth straight NL East title by completing a sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies with a 5-3 victory Thursday night. After an up-and-down season marred by injuries and legal issues but bolstered by […]
MLB
Chicago Tribune

50 years ago Bill Melton won the AL home run crown. Not even a celebration on Rush Street the night before could stop the Chicago White Sox slugger.

Salvador Perez, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Shohei Ohtani enter the final days of an intriguing home run race reminiscent of another memorable battle 50 years ago. The 1971 American League battle between Chicago White Sox third baseman Bill Melton, Oakland Athletics slugger Reggie Jackson and Detroit Tigers first baseman Norm Cash came down to the final day of the season, but Melton was the only ...
MLB
chatsports.com

Chicago Cubs face impossible task in evaluating David Ross as manager

Holding a big league managerial gig is quite the accomplishment. After all, just 30 such roles exist throughout Major League Baseball. But the position also comes with plenty of uncertainty and the potential to become a scapegoat – something Chicago Cubs fans have seen many times over in the past.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy