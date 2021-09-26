Why the Rangers should bring back Charlie Culberson for another season

Adolis García played out of his mind in May and won Rookie of the Month in May. A month later, he got the nod to the All-Star game. Now, he’s cemented himself in Texas Rangers’ history with the most homers and RBI in a rookie season (beating Pete Incaviglia’s 1986 rookie campaign). On Thursday, García blasted a baseball to the Rangers’ bullpen, pulling Texas within a run in their eventual 7-6 win, but most importantly, took the top spot in Rangers’ rookie history. “I knew when he hit it that I made really good contact. At that moment, it’s a really special moment.” As far as relief goes, I think Chris Woodward exhaled more than Adolis did on the homer. “I know he was, but I know I was as his manager,” Woodward said, chuckling. “I’ve [wanted] it so bad for him. I’m glad he did it on one swing.”

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO