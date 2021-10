Michigan State has been one of the most surprising teams during the college football season's first month, posting thorough and all-around dominating road victories against Northwestern and Miami. Mel Tucker's team vaulted into the Top-20 and a year ostensibly about rebuilding has emerged as one with much higher bars to clear. Everything feels way ahead of schedule and there's an green-and-white-tinged optimism palpable for the first time in what seems like forever. Any Spartan carrying any doubts that Tucker is the man for the job has tucked those away deep in a jeans pocket to be discovered during the next laundry cycle.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO