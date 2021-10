An elderly woman was carjacked as she was unloading her vehicle Thursday. It happened about 8:11 pm in the 2500 block Banks Street. According to the NOPD, the 70-year-old victim unloading items from her vehicle with keys in her hand. One suspect snatched keys and both suspects entered and fled in the victim’s silver BMW 328I LA L/P 819CWL. Police have not detailed a description of the suspects.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 21 HOURS AGO