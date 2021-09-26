CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merrillville, IN

Merrillville gunslinger Angel Nelson a steady facilitator with state aspirations

By Gavin Good Times Correspondent
NWI.com
 5 days ago

MERRILLVILLE — Pirates playmakers are lighting up the scoreboard each time they break the goal line, but it may not happen without the steady play of Angel Nelson. The senior QB is leading a team with state championship aspirations, and his offense is on a mission. Merrillville (6-0, 4-0 Duneland Athletic Conference) is averaging 46.2 points per game after Friday's 54-19 win over LaPorte.

