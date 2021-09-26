8 High-Protein Breakfast Salads You’ll Crave Every Morning

Get creative and try these high-protein breakfast salad recipes that satisfy. Image Credit: gbh007/iStock/GettyImages

Instead of limiting your salad-eating to lunch and dinner, you can delight in a bed of greens for breakfast.

Think about it: Salads supply a surplus of nutrients, are relatively low in calories and take little time to toss together. All the things that make for a brilliant breakfast.

Plus, a bowl of greens is a blank slate (you can tailor it to your tastes) and makes the perfect vehicle for veggies.

So, get creative in the kitchen and try one of these eight satiating breakfast salads. With 10 grams of filling protein or more, these good-for-you greens are guaranteed to keep your gut happy.

​ 390 calories ​

​ ​14 grams of protein​

Poached eggs plus a panzanella salad equals breakfast perfection. While this recipe calls for crusty sourdough, it also pairs perfectly with any stale bread that's been ​loafing around​ your pantry a pinch too long (the staleness gives it a crunchier texture when toasted).

High-fiber sweet potatoes and kale round out this hearty bowl of breakfast greens.

​Get the ​​Winter Panzanella Breakfast Salad recipe​​ and nutrition info here.​

​ 140 calories ​

​ ​10 grams of protein​

This simple breakfast salad serves up over a cup of fresh veggies — that's almost half or a third of the recommended daily amount. And all before noon!

This recipe is completely customizable — any veggies in your fridge will fit nicely. Plus, tofu and eggs provide ample protein to help you power through the morning.

​Get the ​​Vegetables for Breakfast recipe​​ and nutrition info here.​

​ 641 calories ​

​ ​34 grams of protein​

The idea of fish first thing in the morning might take some time to get used to, but this smoked salmon salad will make you a believer. A lip-smacking combo of olive oil, fresh lemon juice, dill and Dijon mustard makes a homemade dressing you'll want to drizzle again and again.

If you're not a fan of the smoked fish flavor, feel free to sub in canned or grilled salmon.

​Get the Smoked Salmon Salad recipe and nutrition info from Feel Good Foodie.​

​ 188 calories ​

​ ​17 grams of protein​

This blueberry breakfast salad boasts ​all​ the flavors — it's spicy, savory and sweet. It uses everyday pantry items in a new way to upgrade your average egg scramble and tickle your tastebuds.

Sautéed blueberries burst with sweetness, pistachios add a satisfying crunch, and a dash of red chili flakes and hot sauce peppers your palate.

​Get the ​​Blueberry Breakfast Salad recipe​​ and nutrition info from Eating Bird Food.​

This hearty harvest breakfast salad delivers an abundance of fall flavors. Image Credit: Eating Bird Food

​ 419 calories ​

​ ​18 grams of protein​

This hearty harvest breakfast salad features all your fall favorites: crisp Granny Smith apple slices, cinnamon-roasted butternut squash and toasted walnuts.

Simply chop up some red onions and avocado, fill a big bowl with spring mix and toss in all the other ingredients. Then top it off with a runny egg, and call it breakfast.

​Get the ​​Fall Harvest Breakfast Salad recipe​​ and nutrition info from Eating Bird Food.​

This breakfast salad is simple yet satisfying. Image Credit: Eating Bird Food

​ 370 calories ​

​ ​17 grams of protein​

All you need is 15 minutes — and a handful of simple ingredients — to make this epic egg and greens bowl. Stuffed with sautéed spinach and roasted cauliflower, this breakfast salad is loaded with veggies and volume — that means you can eat a lot of food while minimizing calories.

A dash of dill delivers a little kick and enhances the fresh flavors.

​Get the ​​Egg and Greens Bowl (aka Breakfast Salad) recipe​​ and nutrition info from Eating Bird Food.​

​ 237 calories ​

​ ​21 grams of protein​

This seafood salad is a wonderful way to start your day. Not only will protein-packed sardines satiate your stomach, but these swimmers will also help support your heart and brain health. That's because sardines are stacked with anti-inflammatory omega-3s — just one can contains 64 percent of your adequate intake, per the USDA.

​Get the ​​Sardine Breakfast Salad recipe​​ and nutrition info from Eating Bird Food.​

​ Calories: N/A ​

​ ​Protein: N/A​

If you're itching to switch up your boring breakfast routine, look no further than this scrumptious salad.

With crispy, crumbled turkey bacon and runny poached eggs, this warm salad still serves up everything you love about traditional breakfast. But the addition of red leaf lettuce, diced sweet potatoes and apple slices elevates the dish's nutrient profile for a mouthwatering a.m. meal that's as healthy as it is tasty.

​Get the ​​Warm Breakfast Salad recipe​​ and nutrition info from Love & Zest.​