Middle East

Five Palestinians killed, two arrested by Israeli forces in West Bank

By Hadas Gold, Abeer Salman, CNN
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
(CNN) — Five Palestinians have been killed and two arrested Saturday night as part of a days-long operation targeting Hamas in the West Bank, the Israel Defense Forces said. Overnight Saturday, security forces including members of the IDF, Shin Bet, the Israel Security Agency and the Yamam counterterrorism unit, attempted to apprehend "several Hamas terrorists in order to stop a cell that was planning on executing a terrorist attack," according to IDF spokesperson Lt Col Amnon Shefler.

CNN

CNN

