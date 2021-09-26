Man who fantasized about beheading, eating teen moves into Lincoln neighborhood
This week, a 65-year-old man who fantasized about beheading and eating a teenager quietly moved into a house in the Woods Park neighborhood. Unless neighbors happened to check Nebraska's sex offender registry, they wouldn't have known Dale Bolinger was now living on South 29th Street, around the corner from a park and small playground at Neighbors Park and a short walk from the Lincoln Children's Zoo.www.tribuneledgernews.com
