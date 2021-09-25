What Are my options in this situation?

So I'm wondering what can be done about a person that I had talked to about a dirt bike I had for sale and he was interested in buying it so I told him come by sometime and talk to me and you can test ride it around out here and see if you like it and if you wanna buy it and whatnot so about a week and a half goes by and my grandma told me that he had came by and picked up the bike and told her that I said it was OK for him to come get it and test ride it for the weekend to see if he wants it which was not at all the case I wasn't there so I didn't see him I was just told this when I got back to my grandma's house so I am wondering what I need to do about getting it back I've called I've sent demand letters to the address that he had given me which I later found out was not even his address and I've called him hundreds of times asking him to please bring my bike back or just buy it and he hangs up on me refuses to return it ignores my calls, and that was a brand new bike valued little over $5000. Wondering what I should do? Thank you.