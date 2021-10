Jessica Collins has been acting professionally for more than 15 years. If you’ve ever seen what she can do, you’ll probably agree that she hasn’t gotten nearly as much credit as she deserves. Hopefully, that won’t be the case for much longer. Jessica recently got a great opportunity with her role as Emma Beesly in the Netflix mini-series, Clickbait. While she may not have been one of the starring characters, Jessica played a very important role in the storyline and she did a great job of bringing Emma to life. Her growing fan base will be pleased to know that she also has another TV opportunity in the works. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Jessica Collins.

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO