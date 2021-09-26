CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Celebrate the Tony Awards with Elaine Paige on Sunday

Broadway.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show Elaine Paige on Sunday. On this week's episode, Paige is celebrating the 74th Annual Tony Awards, which will be hosted by Audra McDonald and Leslie Odom Jr. Listen to songs from Tony-nominated musicals like Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Moulin Rouge! The Musical and Jagged Little Pill. Tune in for the perfect music for your Sunday by clicking the link below!

www.broadway.com

Broadway.com

See the Stars on the Red Carpet at the Tony Awards

Will Swenson and Audra McDonald at the 74th Annual Tony Awards. The long-awaited 74th Annual Tony Awards is here, and we have all the the looks from the red carpet as Tony hopefuls, presenters and Broadway stars arrive at the Winter Garden Theatre. The night, celebrating the productions and performers from the truncated 2019-2020 season, saw Moulin Rouge! The Musical, The Inheritance, Jagged Little Pill, A Christmas Carol, A Soldier's Play and more take home multiple awards. Go inside the exciting and emotional night by checking out photos right from the red carpet below!
CELEBRITIES
CBS New York

‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’ Wins Big As Broadway Celebrates The 74th Annual Tony Awards

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Celebrating the best of Broadway at the 74th Annual Tony Awards, the stars reunited Sunday after the pandemic shut down Broadway for 18 months. Broadway’s long delayed big night finally arrived. Nominees and special guest performers were all dressed up, feet finally back on the red carpet, feeling over the moon that live performance is back. “The fellowship of the community is what I’m looking forward to most. There are performers in there who I’m in awe of, who do things that I can’t do,” actor and Tony nominee Tom Hiddleston told CBS2’s Dave Carlin. “What matters is that, like,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tvinsider.com

Tony Awards

The annual ceremony honors excellence on Broadway. SUNDAY: Few industries suffered more during the pandemic than Broadway, shuttered in March 2020 and only now turning the lights back on. To honor the shows that premiered during the truncated 2019-20 season, the long-delayed Tony Awards ceremony will be streamed live on Paramount+ (non-subscribers can tune in via a free trial), with six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald hosting. The majority of awards will be presented during the two-hour event, immediately followed by a prime-time concert special on CBS, which traditionally carries the awards show. Hamilton Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr. hosts Broadway’s Back! (9/8c) a musical salute featuring Broadway classics and performances from nominated musicals including Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Jagged Little Pill and Tina Turner: The Tina Turner Musical. Other highlights include a Hairspray cast reunion, David Byrne with the cast of American Utopia, John Legend with the cast of Temptations musical Ain’t Too Proud, and an improvisational finale from Freestyle Love Supreme featuring Lin-Manual Miranda and friends. The Tonys for best musical, play and play revival will be announced during the CBS broadcast.
ENTERTAINMENT
WBNS 10TV Columbus

How to watch the 74th Tony Awards

WASHINGTON — Nearly a year after the nominations were announced, the curtain is about to rise for the 74th Tony Awards. But you'll need to be a Paramount+ customer in order to see the majority of the awards be handed out on Sunday night. The annual Broadway celebration has been...
ENTERTAINMENT
Vanity Fair

Celebrate the 2021 Tony Awards With Broadway-Inspired Merchandise From 9 Shows

All products featured on Vanity Fair are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Broadway is back! As the Great White Way reopens, the community will continue to celebrate the return to the stage with the 2021 Tony Awards and special concert event on Sunday. This year’s awards will honor shows from the 2019–2020 season—including Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Sea Wall / A Life, Slave Play, Jagged Little Pill, and more, with Grammy and Emmy Award-winning singer and actress Audra McDonald as host. Immediately following the ceremony on CBS, Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr. will host a two-hour “Return to Broadway” concert event titled “The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!”, celebrating the best musicals as shows reopen following more than a year of dimmed lights due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
BEAUTY & FASHION
GoldDerby

‘Moulin Rouge!’ and ‘Slave Play’ predicted to dominate the Tony Awards on Sunday

“Moulin Rouge!” and “Slave Play” are predicted to carry the top show categories at the 74th Annual Tony Awards this Sunday, September 26 in a multi-platform ceremony on Paramount+ and CBS. That is according to the combined predictions of expert journalists who cover Broadway year-round, our in-house team of editors and thousands of Gold Derby readers. Scroll down to view a complete breakdown of forecasted wins in all 25 Tonys categories, listed by production. Then be sure to update your own predictions before this Sunday’s big Broadway celebration for a chance to win our prediction contest. “Moulin Rouge!” is favored to...
PARAMOUNT, CA
Broadway.com

The 74th Annual Tony Awards: See the List of Winners!

Broadway's biggest night has arrived! Winners of the Tony Awards are being announced at the Winter Garden Theatre. Six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald is hosting the 74th Annual Tony Awards, and then at 9PM ET, Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr. is taking over hosting duties for the CBS special The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!, a live concert event featuring Broadway's best reuniting on stage to perform beloved classics and celebrate the magic of live theater. Head here for Tony night questions, and watch this space as the evening's big winners get revealed.
ENTERTAINMENT
wkms.org

Highlights From The Tony Awards

Broadway's biggest stars paired lavish gowns with face masks for an extravagant and pandemic-altered Tony Awards. The 74th Annual Tony Awards went on ahead Sunday after a more than 15 month delay. Moulin Rouge! The Musical took home 10 awards, including the night's biggest: Best musical. The Inheritance won for best play, and A Soldier's Play for best revival.
CELEBRITIES
Broadway.com

Watch the Opening & Closing Numbers for The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!, Featuring Leslie Odom Jr., Lin-Manuel Miranda & More

Leslie Odom Jr., Lin-Manuel Miranda, Wayne Brady & Aneesa Folds at the 74th Annual Tony Awards. The opening and closing numbers of the long-awaited 74th Annual Tony Awards featured Leslie Odom Jr., who won a 2016 Tony Award for his performance in Hamilton hosting The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!, following six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald's hosting the first half of the evening, during which the bulk of the evening's awards were distributed. Odom Jr. and a bevy of talented dancers started the second portion of the night with a bang, beginning with an incredible opening number on the street outside the Winter Garden Theatre before bringing the party inside. Check out the performance below!
CELEBRITIES
Reuters

Factbox: Key winners at the Tony Awards

Sept 26 (Reuters) - The Tony Awards for Broadway theatre were handed out in New York on Sunday after a delay of more than a year caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Following is a list of winners in key categories. BEST PLAY. "The Inheritance" BEST MUSICAL. "Moulin Rouge! The Musical.
PERFORMING ARTS
celebritypage.com

Recapping the Return of the Tony Awards

Moving right along through this year's award show season, the 74th Tony Awards were held Sunday night in celebration of Broadway's return to the stage. Praising the best theater performances from 2019 all the way up until this year, the 2021 Tony Awards ensured to culminate all of the exciting Broadway successes since before the Covid-19 pandemic took over the stage.
ENTERTAINMENT
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Broadway.com

Celebrate Five Memorable Moments from the 74th Annual Tony Awards

The 74th Annual Tony Awards are officially over. The event was a night of powerful speeches, standing ovation-inducing wins and thrilling reunion performances at the Winter Garden Theatre. Here are five illustrations of the most memorable moments from Broadway's biggest night that will help make the magic last a little longer.
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Gate City

Stars sparkle at the 74th Tony Awards

At the Tony Awards in New York, stars including Leslie Odom Jr, Ben Platt, Jake Gyllenhaal, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen posed on the carpet. (Sept 16) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/670daae23d7649f3b95aeac5d9927d78.
CELEBRITIES
Broadway.com

Tony Duets! Watch Kristin Chenoweth, Idina Menzel, Anthony Rapp, Adam Pascal, Audra McDonald & Brian Stokes Mitchell Perform Beloved Numbers

As if seeing performers and artists accept a Tony Award wasn't emotional enough, a slew of Broadway reunions made sure there was not a dry eye left at the Tony Awards. During The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!, there were reunions of Wicked's Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel, Rent's Anthony Rapp and Adam Pascal and Ragtime's Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell as they came together to perform duets from their time originating roles in these beloved musicals. Watch the video below to see "For Good" from Wicked, "What You Own" from Rent and "Wheels of a Dream" from Ragtime!
MUSIC
Broadway.com

Exclusive! Watch Darren Criss Perform 'I Dreamed a Dream' from Les Misérables on The Kennedy Center at 50

If you've ever dreamed of Darren Criss singing a reimagined version of "I Dreamed a Dream" from Les Misérables, then you're in luck! Here's an exclusive look of the Broadway alum singing on the upcoming PBS special The Kennedy Center at 50. The Kennedy Center at 50, which airs on PBS on October 1 at 9PM ET, is hosted by Tony winner Audra McDonald and celebrates 50 years of the National Cultural Center. Featured artists on the broadcast also include Tony winner Kelli O'Hara, Tony nominees Renée Fleming, Joshua Henry and Tony Yazbeck, Bridgerton: The Musical creators Abigal Barlow and Emily Bear and members of the original cast of the award-winning Soft Power. Get a glimpse of Criss performing with the National Symphony Orchestra below!
CELEBRITIES
connectsavannah.com

Bay Street Cabaret celebrates the TONYs with 'Award Winning Broadway'

The Bay Street Cabaret is celebrating the return of Broadway in New York and the Tonys with an all new show “Award Winning Broadway” on Thurs., Sept. 30 at 8 p.m. at Club One’s Bay Street Theatre. The show will also feature a cocktail hour with specialty drinks and snacks.
SAVANNAH, GA
Time Out Global

Complete predictions for the 2021 Tony Awards

The Tony Awards for the 2019–20 Broadway season are surely the strangest in history. The ceremony on September 26 is taking place more than 15 months later than scheduled, and the nominations only cover half of the productions that had been expected to open in a season that wound up shortened by the shutdown. The nominations were not announced until last October, with none of the ensuing campaigning that usually fills the weeks before voters file their ballots—which turned out to be five months later. Those are just a few of the factors that make it especially tricky to predict who will win at the Tony Awards this year, and some have chafed at the very notion of an awards competition at a time when a group hug may seem more appropriate. But the Tonys still carry more weight than any other Broadway prize, and celebrating creative artists is still a worthy endeavor. So we say: Damn the asterisks! Full speed ahead! Here are our predictions for all 25 categories in the 2021 Tony Awards.
ENTERTAINMENT

