If your life changes, so should your estate plan. Marriage, divorce, death of a spouse, a birth and a changing relationship with a child are just some of the life changes that may affect your estate plan. Unfortunately, as your life changes, updating your estate plan is rarely the first thing on your mind. Estate planning is not a one-and-done process. Over time, you can find yourself with an estate plan that no longer fits your situation. Reviewing your estate plan at least once every few years ensures that your needs and goals are properly addressed.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO