In Florida, can any company issue a promissory note?
I agree with the previous answer. You should also make sure any promissory note(s) your company issues don't qualify as securities and subject your company (and potentially you personally) to federal and/or state securities laws. In general, promissory notes that evidence loans are not securities, but they can be under certain circumstances. When you mention issuing a promissory note, rather than borrowing money from a lender, it suggests maybe you have in mind raising money from an investor, which might possibly qualify as a security depending on the circumstances.avvo.com
Comments / 0