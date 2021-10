Pamela Loxley Drake goes looking for inspiration from her mother's kitchen clippings.Boxes of papers, clipped recipes kept over the years, old letters and cards, the list goes on and on. You want to toss them into the fireplace or throw them into the trash just to get rid of the clutter. But whoa. Slow down. A bit of history just might be in your hands. Mom's old cookbook, though worn and tattered, holds treasures. Well, treasures for this writer. The publishing date is 1936. Was it a wedding gift? Perhaps it belonged to Mom Johnson or one of my aunts....

BEAVERTON, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO