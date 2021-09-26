CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, MA

Yoga dispute in Newton

By Jerry Reilly
 5 days ago

Today’s Boston Globe featured a lengthy article about on ongoing dispute between some instructors and the owner of Down Under Yoga in Newtonville. Initially the dispute revolved around a non-compete clause that many of the teachers believed to be overreaching and restrictive. Eventually the owner agreed, apologized and dropped the clause. That apparently wasn’t enough for some of the aggrieved teacher who continued with a public campaign against the owner complaining of bullying behavior.

