An LLC cheated our money, if we can win in court, is collecting money judgement close to impossible ?
Our corporation sign an agreement with his LLC to be a shareholder, he took the money and quietly shutdown the LLC, our agreement stated that he should return our money but he won't. We want to bring him to court but I read collecting money on a judgement can be very difficult if he hide his asset, lien on his house is useless if he does not plan to sell, he is self-employ so no wages, etc.avvo.com
