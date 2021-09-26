KRUG: 12 ways to make physical activity routine

If you work out only with the intention of burning calories, you’ll want to pay attention. A new study finds our bodies “compensate” for the calories we burn during workouts by expending fewer calories throughout the rest of the day. Specifically, results show that, on average, only 72 percent of the calories we burn from exercise actually translate into additional calories burned that day. In other words, your body “compensates” for about 28 percent of the calories you burn during a workout by burning fewer calories when you’re at rest. Researchers are not sure exactly where that compensation happens, but they speculate the body might dial down other calorie-burning processes like your immune system. Another finding: in a cruel twist, the calorie compensation is even stronger among people who have relatively high levels of body fat. But the good news is– no matter what, your body is burning more calories when active than it is when you are completely at rest. (Yahoo)

WORKOUTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO