If you would have told me before this NFL season got started that the Raiders would be 3-0, I would have laughed. Ravens, Steelers and Dolphins? No way.....but here we are. 3 weeks into this young NFL season and to my surprise the Raiders are at the top of the AFC West at 3-0. Should Raider fans be excited? Sure. Should they be optimistic? Sure, the team is 3-0, and over the last 20 plus years teams that have started a season 3-0 have made the playoffs over 75% of the time. Full disclosure. I'm a Raider fan. Have been since childhood. I am admittedly excited and somewhat optimistic after this start. But every time I begin to feel that hope build up, I seem to plug it and ask myself....Am I being realistic??

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO