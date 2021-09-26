Astros Prospect Report: September 25th

The AAA affiliate is the only team in action left. See their results below. AAA: Sugar Land Skeeters (72-51) lost 3-2 (BOX SCORE) The Skeeters got on the board in the first inning on a Wilson sac fly. Brown got the start for Sugar Land and was dominant striking out 10 over 5.1 innings while allowing just 1 run. Baez came in for the 7th but gave up 2 runs as El Paso took a 3-1 lead. The Skeeters got one back in the 9th on a Papierski on a sacrifice fly but they fell short as they lost 3-2.