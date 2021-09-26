Saints vs. Patriots: Game Time, TV, Radio, Online Streaming, Mobile, and Odds

It isn’t often that Week 3 of an NFL season causes so much angst for a fanbase. That’s exactly where New Orleans Saints fans seemingly found themselves after the first 2 games. After watching their team dismantle the Green Bay Packers in Week 1, they saw the Carolina Panthers give the Saints a taste of their own medicine in Week 2. This left Saints fans scratching their heads on which team is the one we’d be likely to see most of the season. Add to the fact that the Saints were playing in a place they had not won at since 1995 and the thought of being below .500 stared the Saints directly in the face.

