Saints vs. Patriots: Game Time, TV, Radio, Online Streaming, Mobile, and Odds
New Orleans Saints (1-1) at New England Patriots (1-1) The Saints face the Patriots in Foxboro today with both teams coming in with 1-1 records. The loser of this game knows a 1-2 record will put them in a difficult position in competitive divisions early in the season. If the Saints put forth the type of performance they did in Week 1, this could be a very good week, but if they put forth the type of performance they did in Week 2, this could be a very ugly afternoon.www.canalstreetchronicles.com
