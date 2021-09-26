Funeral for fallen HPD officer to be held Monday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Family, friends and colleagues of a fallen Houston police officer who served the city for three decades will gather Monday to say a final goodbye.

Funeral services for senior officer William "Bill" Jeffrey, 54, are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at Grace Church in southeast Houston.

Jeffrey was shot to death while executing a warrant in northeast Harris County on Sept. 20. Sgt. Michael Vance was also shot during the incident and continues to recover from his injuries.

SEE ALSO: Houston police officers shot: 1 officer killed, 1 injured while executing warrant in NE Harris Co.

Houston police will escort Jeffrey's body from the Klein Funeral Home in Tomball on Monday morning to Grace Church at 14505 Gulf Freeway.

The service will be open to the public, but seating will be limited due to COVID-19 protocols. Colleagues, family members and friends of Jeffrey will be seated inside the church first.

HPD officials will render full police honors outside of the church following the service.

Traffic along several major thoroughfares throughout the city will be impacted Monday as the procession moves from Tomball to southeast Houston and during the procession's return to the Tomball area after the service.

Jeffrey joined the Houston Police Department in December 1990. He was assigned to the department's Major Offenders Division, which is a unit that routinely deals with dangerous criminals, including accused murderers.

The death of Jeffrey marks HPD's fifth on-duty death within the last 16 months. He also marks the 120th HPD officer who died in the line of the duty since 1860.

Those wishing to honor Officer Jeffrey are advised to follow the route below:

START: Klein Funeral Home in Tomball

Westbound on West Main Street

Southbound on State Highway 249

Westbound on North Sam Houston Parkway West

Southbound on West Sam Houston Parkway North

Eastbound on South Sam Houston Parkway West

Southbound on Gulf Freeway (S. Interstate Highway 45)

Exit and U-turn at Dixie Farm Road

Northbound on Gulf Freeway (N. Interstate Highway 45) feeder road

END: Grace Church Houston

When the funeral concludes, the following route is advised from Grace Church to Downtown Houston

START: Grace Church Houston

Northbound on Gulf Freeway (S. Interstate Highway 45)