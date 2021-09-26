CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

In the Elizabeth Holmes criminal case, the media is also on trial

By Sara Ashley O'Brien
CNN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN Business) — For a time, Elizabeth Holmes was a media darling. The college dropout who started her blood-testing company Theranos at 19 graced the cover of magazines such as Forbes, Fortune, and Inc. in her signature black turtleneck to help cultivate her image as "the next Steve Jobs." She was upheld as a rare female founder who'd raised significant sums of capital to drive her startup towards an eye-popping $9 billion valuation.

us.cnn.com

AOL Corp

Elizabeth Holmes trial: The key question for the jury deciding her fate

As the criminal fraud trial of fallen Silicon Valley superstar Elizabeth Holmes continues on Tuesday, one legal expert says that a key question hangs over the case involving the failed blood-testing startup Theranos. Did Holmes always believe Theranos' product was legitimate, or at some point, did she know it was...
LAW
BBC

Theranos trial: Elizabeth Holmes took former US general's blood

A former US defence secretary has described how he lost faith in the technology company that took his blood as part of testimony in the case against disgraced Theranos founder, Elizabeth Holmes. James Mattis, who was on the company's board, said he was initially "amazed" by Ms Holmes' blood tests.
BUSINESS
KTVU FOX 2

Elizabeth Holmes trial: live updates as ex-Theranos employee testifies

The trial against Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes resumes in San Jose federal court Tuesday with more former employees of the failed blood-testing startup set to take the witness stand. Last week, three former employees testified about the shortcomings inside the company as it raised hundreds of millions in investment capital...
SAN JOSE, CA
bizjournals

Podcast: Is it time to talk about a settlement in the Elizabeth Holmes trial?

If there's a word of the past week in Silicon Valley tech news, it would be "again." The big story of the week was, yet again, the Elizabeth Holmes trial. There was other news in the Valley this week, but it too had a sense of redundancy. Apple Inc. rolled out, again, an update to the iPhone. And Facebook Inc. is in the cross-hairs — again!
LAW
medicaldesignandoutsourcing.com

Former Theranos scientist testifies to blood test inaccuracies prior to Walgreens deal in Elizabeth Holmes trial

A former Theranos scientist testified on the inaccuracies of the company’s device during Elizabeth Holmes’ federal fraud trial. Surekha Gangakhedhar worked at Theranos from 2005 to 2013 and reported directly to Holmes at one point. She testified on Friday that Holmes allegedly pressured her to validate blood test results to speed up a rollout of the Edison device to several Walgreens locations despite its inaccuracies, CNBC reports.
BUSINESS
The Guardian

TechScape: Elizabeth Holmes poetry steals the show at Theranos trial

We’re one month in to the blockbuster trial of Elizabeth Holmes, founder of blood testing startup Theranos, and it shows no sign of releasing its grip on the public imagination. Dozens of members of the media, myself included, have lined up each week since 31 August outside a crowded courthouse in San Jose, California, to bear witness to the justice process surrounding the company and its downfall – which has been called “Silicon Valley’s biggest fraud”.
ENTERTAINMENT
NewsBreak
Public Safety
bizjournals

Elizabeth Holmes on trial: Cross-examination for employee who raised concerns

More testimony is expected this week from former Theranos employees as the fraud trial of founder Elizabeth Holmes continues. Surekha Gangakhedkar, a former manager at the Silicon Valley blood testing company, is scheduled to be back on the witness stand on Tuesday. Before the trial recessed Friday, Gangakhedkar said she...
LAW
Mercury News

Elizabeth Holmes trial: Lab chief felt ‘moral obligation’ to blow whistle on Theranos

Former Theranos laboratory director Adam Rosendorff felt “obligated from a moral and ethical perspective to alert the public” about the Palo Alto blood-testing startup’s inaccurate test results, he testified Tuesday at the criminal fraud trial of company founder Elizabeth Holmes. However, under aggressive cross-examination Tuesday afternoon, a Holmes lawyer sought...
PALO ALTO, CA
CNN

Elizabeth Holmes put the reporter who broke the Theranos story on her witness list. His attorneys are calling it a "ruse"

(CNN) — Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter John Carreyrou is responsible for breaking open the story of Theranos six years ago, prompting broader scrutiny into blood testing startup that would land its CEO and founder Elizabeth Holmes in a federal courtroom over criminal fraud charges. Perplexingly, Carreyrou's name is among dozens of...
BUSINESS
The Verge

A grueling day in Elizabeth Holmes’ trial ended with evidence that Theranos’ tests sucked

After a tedious day of bickering, Victoria Sung appeared like manna from heaven — to tell us that Theranos’ tests sucked. Sung worked at Celgene when it contracted with Theranos. Her testimony was brief and to the point: Celgene had not “comprehensively validated” Theranos technology, she said. That would have taken more work than what she did with Theranos’ tests. The work she showed the court from 2012 demonstrated Theranos performed dismally compared to standard testing — often returning results that were “out of range.”
LAW

