CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

5 Fundraising Rules That Led to My Company Having a 10x Oversubscribed Pre-Seed Round

By Andrew Reiner
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QUeJy_0c8WlAIx00

In every industry the strength of a relationship matters. A lot. Developing and maintaining relationships is not just a nuanced problem for aspiring professionals but a major lynchpin of business. As a growing startup focused on relationships, we aspire to be what we preach. The niche we want to carve is that of being the North Star of relationship building. Everyone in business has this challenge, and while we want to help you track and improve your relationships with AI, we’ve also learned several lessons along this journey that we hope you will find useful.

Fundraising is not easy, and as we’ll highlight below with the lessons we learned going through the process, there are many landmines to navigate. We have been humbled by the success we’ve achieved with our relationship-driven approach to fundraising. The lessons learned below enabled us to reach 10X oversubscribed for our round and receive 29 inbounds from VCs interested in investing in our startup. Like many endeavors, this process was not easy, but simple, and we believe these lessons will assist you on your fundraising journey.

1. Be ruthless with your time, but always be polite.

If there is one asset that is truly valuable in this world, and one that we cannot get back, it is our time. Especially as an entrepreneur, it feels like there are not enough days in the week to accomplish all that we need to do. The life of an entrepreneur is that of juggling so many responsibilities, and the time we focus on one thing takes us away from another task that we need to execute. Communicating that your time is not finite is key with people who want a slice of your time, and that includes investors, but also being polite goes a long way when showing you’re not interested. Being upfront and honest (while not closing the door), is essential when looking at the long game of building relationships.

Related: 5 Lessons From a Startup Founder Who Bootstrapped His Way to Acquiring a $55 Million Company

2. Don't be afraid to pressure investors, and come from a mentality of abundance.

Realize there's one of your startup and thousands of investors, and that good deals are very hard to come by. Regardless of how investors make you feel, they’re dying to get into good deals, and can’t afford to miss out on a deal that could have a significant outcome. When considering your startup’s success, you need to think about your organization's goals and longevity, as well as all the employees who are giving their time to follow your dream. There is no shame in pressuring investors to make a decision, but you need to strike that balance by being assertive and being professional. Also, investors are more global than ever before, it’s easy (and cheap!) to find investors in different regions not bound by geography.

3. Building intimate relationships through Zoom is the best way to build trust.

COVID has amplified the need to learn how to develop relationships remotely. While there was always a certain amount of fun associated with meeting someone in person (and this may seem counterintuitive), Zoom can actually be a more effective way to build rapport. People, in general, are attracted to others' rough edges, as those edges make us human, and those characteristics can be conveyed online as well. Rough edges (or “character”) are something that is probably more common to entrepreneurs, as we are expected to be a bit rougher around the edges, and that lends itself to authenticity.

4. Reactions to your imperfections on Zoom showcase how you will work together in the future

Since COVID when we take a Zoom call the other participant has been invited to our living room and gets a glimpse of our personal space. With that, they view our imperfections as well, such as a kid banging through the door, or a dog barking. These video calls are real because it’s from our home. It used to be that it was “No kids, no pets”, but COVID has changed that. This has opened up a level of authenticity and vulnerability, as seeing how someone reacts to a (low pressure) surprise is a good indicator of how they will act when things hit a rough patch.

Related: How Entrepreneurs Can Maximize Networking to Increase Funding

We’re invited into people’s private worlds like never before, and exposed to a different level of intimacy. As an example, when this author was on a call with an investor, and his son walked in crying, the investor was not happy about it. This happened again with a different investor who was much more empathetic. Who do you think I’d like to work with? How people respond to your imperfections is a litmus test, and best to find that out early in the relationship.

5. Be willing to get out of your comfort zone by talking to someone who comes from a different background, ethnicity, or language.

These are some of the best conversations you can have. While there is a lot of lip service given to diversity, (and while we all still have a way to go), you’d be surprised what happens when you open yourself up to serendipity. And we’re not talking about transactional and skivvy interactions, but really wanting to learn and help, where the offer goes in both directions.

Related: 4 Trends In Fundraising That Will Impact the Future of Philanthropy

This mindset came in handy when we were raising money. We paid attention to the investors, planted seeds, and made conversation with them. Engaging with them on what matters, such as their partners and kids, was important in developing trust. It may sound cliche, but the quote people don't care how much you know until they know how much you care” rings true. Everyone wants to be heard and validated, and this taps in our basic human nature, regardless of their background.

Andrew is an entrepreneur obsessed with how to build better relationships easier and has parlayed his knowledge in this space to start Grapevine AI , a relationships insights platform that uses voice, data, and AI to navigate important relationships. Andrew is an active mentor and advisor for a handful of startups and runs a 750,000+ person community revolving around the startup ecosystem. He and his wife have two adorable boys, ages 3 and 1, was born and raised in Manhattan and is a huge New York Mets fan.

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

ForMotiv Raises $6M Seed+ Round on the Heels of 500 Percent Growth in 2021

ForMotiv’s Behavioral Intelligence Platform is Trusted by Fortune 500s to Analyze Digital Behavior, Improve Customer Experience, and Ultimately Reduce Risk and Fraud. ForMotiv, the leader in digital behavioral data capture and predictive analytics solutions used by Fortune 500 insurance carriers and financial institutions carriers globally, today announced its $6M Seed+ funding led by Vestigo Ventures with participation from Plug & Play Ventures, DreamIt Ventures, and other investors. This funding round comes off the heels of an explosive year for ForMotiv as the company experienced 500 percent ARR growth in 2021 (638 percent compound ARR from 2019-2021), tripled its customer base, and doubled its headcount. The new funding will be utilized to hire senior roles across tech, product, and sales in anticipation of ForMotiv’s projected 700 percent growth by end of year.
BUSINESS
Orlando Business Journal

Orlando airfare bookings startup Bacarai targets $1M fundraising round

Business at a group airfare bookings startup is again taking off after being grounded for most of 2020. Orlando-based Bacarai Inc.’s bookings are at 70% of pre-pandemic levels, a rebound after new bookings hovered around zero for most of last year, co-founder and COO Kenny Totten told Orlando Inno. As Bacarai aims to make up all of its lost ground this year and return to growth next year, the company plans a $1 million fundraising round, Totten said.
ORLANDO, FL
TechCrunch

Toothfairy’s virtual dentist app raises £3M seed round led by ADA Ventures and Slingshot

Toothfairy is a U.K. startup that has a variation on this approach. It’s now raised a £3 million seed funding round led by impact VC ADA Ventures and Slingshot, with participation from Seedcamp, All Iron, Haatch Ventures, as well as angels from the Atomico Angel Programme, and Angel Investor of the Year Deepali and ex-(Transfer)Wise ex-TransferWise Marketing Head Joe Cross. Current investors already include co-founders of Funding Circle James Meekings and Andrew Mullinger, as well as an angel syndicate from the USA.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Vytelle harvests $13.2M oversubscribed Series A round

Kansas City-based Vytelle, which developed an innovative in vitro fertilization platform for livestock, has harvested a $13.2 million oversubscribed Series A round. The round was co-led by Open Prairie through the Open Prairie Rural Opportunities Fund, Ag-tech VC and Fulcrum Global Capital. Also participating in the round were local investors Innovation In Motion and KCRise Fund, as well as Serra Ventures and existing investor, UK-based Wheatsheaf Group.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Fundraising#New York Mets
Entrepreneur

Wellness Startup Wellversed Raises INR 11 Cr Funding Led By Jubilant FoodWorks

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Food services company, Jubilant FoodWorks recently announced to have led an INR 11 crore investment in wellness D2C platform Wellversed. Gurugram-based Wellversed operates wellness and nutrition brands across several categories like ketogenic, vegan, gluten-free, low-carb, weight management, diabetes care, intermittent...
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Mentza Raises $400,000 Seed Round Led By Inflection Point Ventures

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Audio-based conversational learning startup Mentza on Wednesday announced to have raised a seed round of $400,000 led by angel investment platform infection Point Ventures. The funds raised will be utilized in building a healthy base of experts and curious learners,...
ECONOMY
Commercial Observer

Renter Rewards Startup Stake Closes $4M Seed Round: Exclusive

Fintech platform Stake has closed $4 million in seed financing, the startup announced Tuesday. The Manhattan-based startup, which claims to be the first to offer cash back rewards to renters to build landlord loyalty, had its round led by Shadow Ventures, with core contributors including Hometeam Ventures, Olive Tree Holdings, Blue Field Capital, Hampton VC, Gaingels, as well as Ellen Levy (managing director at Silicon Valley Connect).
MANHATTAN, NY
thepaypers.com

Ride raises EUR 1.5 million in seed financing round

Germany-based investment start-up fintech Ride has announced receiving EUR 1.5 million for its further expansion. The financing comes from investors including the family office of investor Raoul Heraeus and the venture capital company Social Starts. The fintech helps its customers to set up asset management company’s, and the fintech then takes over the company’s complete administration. Furthermore, Ride investors can make use of tax advantages and reinvest them in their portfolio. With the money raised, Ride plans to both expand its own platform and hire new employees.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Longevity
martechseries.com

The Vendry Raises $6.5M Seed Round to Support Companies in a New Era of Live Events

New financing, led by Peter Boyce of Stellation Capital, to support the $211B corporate events industry with new marketplace solutions. The Vendry, a marketplace and professional community for corporate event planners, today announced the close of a $6.5 million seed funding round led by Peter Boyce, Founder of Stellation Capital. With the new funding, The Vendry is working to empower corporate event professionals as they navigate the return to live events. Founder Collective, Primary Ventures, WGI Group, Leadout Capital, Operator Partners, Brilliant Friends, Howard Lerman, Brian Distelburger, Jason Harinstein, Geoff Yang, and Ed Zimmerman were among those who participated in the raise. The Vendry will use the funds to scale its product, expand into new markets, and grow its team.
ECONOMY
gamesindustry.biz

FuzzyBot raises $3.5m in seed funding round

New game development studio FuzzyBot announced today it has raised $3.5 million in a seed funding round. Based in Los Angeles, the independent developer was founded by CEO Tatyana Dyshlova and creative director Max Spielberg. Both previously worked at EA DICE where Dyshlova was a lead producer and Spielberg served as design director.
TECHNOLOGY
wraltechwire.com

Chapel Hill startup mesur.io raises $900K in ‘Seed-2’ round

CHAPEL HILL – Chapel Hill-based mesur.io has raised an additional $900,000 in what CEO Tom Rump called its “Seed-2 Fundraise.”. The funding will enable the company to grow, said Rump in a statement shared with WRAL TechWire. He added that the funding will allow growth “in providing sustainability throughout the food supply chain to continue.”
CHAPEL HILL, NC
investing.com

Vestiaire Collective valued at $1.7 billion in Softbank-led fundraising

PARIS (Reuters) - Second hand luxury site Vestiaire Collective on Wednesday said it had completed another fundraising round led by Softbank that valued the firm at $1.7 billion, in a boost for the used clothing market that is starting to attract fashion groups too. Paris-based Vestiaire Collective, which competes with...
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Kernolab Raises $1 Million Pre-Seed Round Led by Lighthouse Ventures

Kernolab, a firm that seeks to provide embedded finance services as a turnkey solution, has raised $1 million in Pre-Seed Round funding led by Lighthouse Ventures. Startup Wise Guys also joined in the early funding. Kernolab wants to become the bridge between Fintech and non-finance businesses, making it easy for...
BUSINESS
hypepotamus.com

Pivot Helps Atlanta FinTech Startup Land $3M Seed Round

Since its inception, Atlanta-based startup MaxRewards has been focused on “helping people make smarter financial decisions,” said co-founder and CEO Anik Khan. The platform initially gained traction in the student loan repayment space, but Khan said he and his team wanted to get closer to an area of FinTech they were more passionate about: Maximizing credit card rewards.
ATLANTA, GA
bizjournals

Recruiting technology company Humanly.io raises $4.2 million in seed funding round

A technology company that uses artificial intelligence in recruiting job candidates has raised $4.2 million, including funding from two local venture capital firms. Humanly.io is headquartered in Seattle and Sacramento, and it raised the recent seed fund from investors including Moneta Ventures of Folsom and Growth Factory Capital in Rocklin.
ECONOMY
healthcareittoday.com

MedStack Raises $3.1M USD in an Oversubscribed Pre-Series A Round to Fuel Its Growth Momentum

MedStack, a Toronto-based healthcare security and privacy compliance automation company, today announced the closing of its latest round of funding, a $3.1 million USD oversubscribed round led by existing investors Blu Venture Investors (BVI) and TELUS Ventures, with participation from new investors York IE, Argonautic Ventures, Archangel Network of Funds, MFD Investments, and existing investor Donville- Kent Asset Management.
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

James Giancotti Invests in Startups and Discovers Opportunities in the World of Innovation

Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Our guest is James Giancotti, CEO of Oddup. Oddup provides investors with a systematic and thorough study of a start-probable up's success. It is the premier startup ratings and analysis business, including ICO and cryptocurrency rankings, assisting investors and entrepreneurs in navigating the ICO, crypto, and venture capital landscape. James also co-founded and exited two successful startups in Australia and was a partner at Bigcolors Ventures. He formerly worked at Goldman Sachs, where he was responsible for complex financial research models for investment banks as well as internet and telecoms firm research. Don’t miss out and stay tuned because you are going to love this episode.
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

BeepKart Raises $3 Mn Seed Round

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Full-stack online retailer of used two-wheelers BeepKart, on Wednesday, announced that it has raised a $3 million Seed round led by Stellaris Venture Partners and Chiratae Ventures. The round also saw participation from angel investors including tech founders like Varun Alagh (Mamaearth), Sahil Barua (Delhivery), Vivekananda Hallekere (Bounce), Kunal Shah (CRED), Ramakant Sharma (Livspace), and Rajesh Yabaji (Blackbuck).
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

119
Followers
646
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy