Southeast Missouri State University has been recognized in multiple categories in the 2022 U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges rankings released this week. Southeast was recognized in 9 categories, five overall university categories and four program specific categories. Most notable ranking for Southeast was being No. 16 on the “Top Public Schools” among Midwestern regional universities. The University was also recognized among Midwest regional universities as a Top Performer on Social Mobility, Best Value School, Best College for Veterans and Best Regional University.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO