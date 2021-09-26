Charge Your iPhone, Apple Watch, And AirPods With This MagSafe Wireless Charging Station

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is quite new, but we've been tracking the best ways to save for a while now. Amazon has just launched a new daily deal that looks to blow away all those other deals we've found. Right now you can get the Galaxy Watch 4 paired with Samsung's duo wireless charging pad for up to 26% off. The deal applies to a variety of the different smartwatch versions including the different sizes and other features like LTE. You can get the combo for as little as $229.99 with the 40mm Galaxy Watch 4. That's $80 off what it was selling for just a couple days ago and by far the lowest price since this bundle was introduced. The watch itself is currently $245, so you're getting the extra charging pad essentially for free.

ELECTRONICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO