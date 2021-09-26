CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Charge Your iPhone, Apple Watch, And AirPods With This MagSafe Wireless Charging Station

By Stack Commerce
Gamespot
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you’re on the go with your devices, you’re going to need to keep them charged. Some of the most frustrating experiences in the airport can be running around looking for a free outlet while your cell phone is ticking down to 2%. Rather than rely on bulky battery packs that seem to always weigh a ton and only charge one device at a time, why not go with the modern option? Wireless chargers have been becoming popular with their lightweight, slim, and easy-to-use design since they reached the market.

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Apple warns iPhone owners not to do this with their devices

Apple is cautioning iPhone owners against mounting their devices directly to high-power motorcycles. A new message on its support site says that vibrations can ruin the optical image stabilization and autofocus functions on iPhone cameras. The warning says that "long-term direct exposure to high-amplitude vibrations within certain frequency ranges may...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Apple kept one of the best new iPhone 13 Pro Max features a secret

Don't Miss: Today’s best deals include all-time low prices on iPhones, laptops, robot vacuums, kitchen appliances, and more! Rumors claimed that every iPhone 13 model would feature a larger battery. The new handsets would be slightly thicker, which would help Apple increase the battery capacity. The rumors turned out to be accurate. From mini to Pro Max, every iPhone 13 model has a larger battery pack than its predecessor. Also, they’re all 0.25mm thicker than their iPhone 12 predecessors. The reviews that followed proved all iPhone 13 models feature remarkable battery life, especially the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Real-life tests then...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Preorder this Spigen MagSafe battery for your iPhone 13 today and save 40%

No matter how luxuriantly expansive the battery life is on your new iPhone 13, there's always room for a little extra battery. The cool thing about MagSafe batteries is you can snap them on when you need them and remove them when you're done, even if you have a case on your phone. But because they're so new, these batteries can also be pretty expensive. That's why this new 5,000-mAh MagSafe battery from Spigen is such a big deal: If you take advantage of the preorder coupon today you can get it for $33.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Airpods#Apple Watch#Magsafe#Magstack Foldable#Facetime#Floating Stand
Gadget Flow

Apple iPhone 13 Leather Case with MagSafe adds extra protection and style to your phone

Accessorize your smartphone with the Apple iPhone 13 Leather Case with MagSafe. Available in a range of colors—golden brown, dark cherry, sequoia green, midnight, and wisteria—there’s a shade to suit your style. Moreover, this Apple case adds a layer of protection to your phone to minimize scratches and damage from drops. Because when you use your phone every day, these are bound to happen. Thanks to the high-quality, supple leather, you needn’t worry about unexpected knocks and chips on your phone. In fact, this material ages beautifully over time to develop its own marks and creases that are individual to you. Finally, this case features built-in magnets, enabling wireless charging that’s faster and easier than before. When it’s time to charge your phone, leave the case on and snap on your MagSafe charger. There’s no need for fiddling around.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Apple iPhone 14: Rumors, news, release date, and more

The iPhone 13 was recently announced, but we’re already looking ahead to the iPhone 14. Why? There have been plenty of rumors about the upcoming device, what it will look like, and what features will be on offer. In other words, while the phone could certainly surprise us, we may have a good idea of what the device will end up looking like. If you bought an iPhone 12, you may not even care about what the iPhone 13 offers. Instead, if you upgrade your phone every few years, the iPhone 14 may be more important to you. We’ll be updating this...
CELL PHONES
gadgetsin.com

Moshi Flekto Portable Apple Watch Charging Stand with USB-A Cable

Moshi Flekto portable Apple Watch charging stand is designed to effortlessly charge your Apple Watch with no annoying overlong cable. Let’s have a look if you like the design. The Flekto is a beautifully crafted, MFi certified Apple Watch charger that measures 2.7 x 1.43 x 0.73 inches and weighs...
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

AirPods 3 release timing, iPhone popularity & more on This Week in Apple

In this week's episode of "This Week in Apple," we talk about Apple's iPhone 13 event, which phone may be most popular, and what other Apple products we may be seeing soon. Keep up with the last seven days of Apple News — Each week,AppleInsider posts many stories about Apple, its products, rumors and speculation, and information about related vendors and other firms. Our weekend video series "This Week in Apple" condenses down the week's stories into an easy-to-digest video recap.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
Tech Times

The Pros and Cons of Wireless Charging in Smartphones

About 4 years ago, Apple announced the iPhone X, which was the first in the line to adopt wireless charging technology and this took the world by storm, especially to the fans. Of course, Apple was not the first to integrate Qi wireless charging on their phones (Nokia and Samsung had already taken the leap) and the technology wasn't new either. However, being the most popular smartphone company on the globe, they received a lot of attention regarding the feature. Fast forward to 2021, this technology has become commonplace with almost every flagship and some midtier smartphones having the feature. According to Powermat, one of the biggest wireless charging networks on the planet, there are over 90 smartphones that support wireless charging capabilities.
CELL PHONES
gadgethacks.com

Convert Your Furniture into a Wireless Charging Surface for Less Than $50 with This Ikea Product

Wireless charging is pretty much ubiquitous among modern iPhones and Android smartphones, but the technology has brought a lot of clutter with it. If you desire the convenience of wireless charging, you've guaranteed that a charging pad or dock will be ever-present on your end table, desk, or nightstand. Sure, you could buy furniture with wireless charging built-in, but those luxuries don't come cheap.
ELECTRONICS
ithinkdiff.com

Apple Watch SE will now come with a new USB-C charging cable

Apple Watch SE has received a new upgrade, USB-C charging cable. The new faster-charging cable designed for the latest Apple Watch Series 7 will now be in the box of the mid-range smartwatch model. The new cable has replaced the older USB-A cable. Last year, Apple switched iPhone 12 series...
ELECTRONICS
Cult of Mac

Charge up for less with Spigen’s new ArcHybrid MagSafe power bank

Spigen has rolled out its first MagSafe power bank, available for preorder now. The ArcHybrid Mag arrives with a 5,000mAh capacity alongside 7.5W charging speeds and a stronger magnetic force than other models on the market, the company said. All that and a launch discount, too (see below). This post...
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Wireless Charging eBook Readers

Amazon has officially unveiled its newest lineup of Kindle devices, which includes the fifth-generation 'Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition.' For the first time ever, the new eBook reader will feature USB-C and Qi Wireless charging. A definite upgrade from previous Kindle models, the 'Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition' boasts a larger 6.8-inch...
ELECTRONICS
Nintendo Life

These New Sega Charging Mats Let You Wirelessly Charge Your Phone In Style

What's cooler than owning a phone capable of wireless charging? Using it with a wireless charging mat with Sonic's face on, that's what. Yes, a new collection of official Sega wireless charging mats have hit the market thanks to Numskull Designs, and they're available to pick up right now from Sega's store (visit here for UK, and here for the rest of Europe).
VIDEO GAMES
Android Central

Grab the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 with a wireless charging pad for as low as $230

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is quite new, but we've been tracking the best ways to save for a while now. Amazon has just launched a new daily deal that looks to blow away all those other deals we've found. Right now you can get the Galaxy Watch 4 paired with Samsung's duo wireless charging pad for up to 26% off. The deal applies to a variety of the different smartwatch versions including the different sizes and other features like LTE. You can get the combo for as little as $229.99 with the 40mm Galaxy Watch 4. That's $80 off what it was selling for just a couple days ago and by far the lowest price since this bundle was introduced. The watch itself is currently $245, so you're getting the extra charging pad essentially for free.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

AirPods 3 vs. AirPods Pro: The upgrades we expect from Apple's next wireless earbuds

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. Apple's September event came and went, and Apple's rumored AirPods 3 are still nowhere to be found. However, there's a chance we might see new AirPods coming later this year. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who has a good track record when it comes to reporting on unreleased Apple products, says he expects new AirPods and MacBook Pros to arrive by the end of 2021.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy