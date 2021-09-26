CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newton, NC

Carolina Caring ranks 4th on list of best places to work

Hickory Daily Record
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWTON — For the third year in a row, Modern Healthcare has selected Carolina Caring, a leading serious illness care provider, as one of Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare. The nonprofit organization has continued to rise in the rankings, taking the fourth spot on this year’s list as the highest ranked serious illness care provider in 2021, reflecting its ongoing commitment to employee engagement and satisfaction. Carolina Caring ranked fifth last year.

hickoryrecord.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newton, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice Care#Palliative Care#Health Care#Best Places To Work#Modern Healthcare#The Best Companies Group#Comm
CNN

House passes 30-day extension for highway funding

(CNN) — The House of Representatives on Friday night passed a resolution extending funding for the Highway Trust Fund for 30 days, hours after funding for the program had lapsed at midnight. The resolution now goes to the Senate, which has adjourned for the night, and will gavel back in...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy