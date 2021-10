LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Suicide Prevention Awareness Response and Education Group of Bay County held a walk to raise awareness for suicide in Lynn Haven on Saturday. “Suicide is something that’s so much more common than what we realize,” Tricia Pearce, Chair of SPARE said. “We don’t talk about it a lot, or society doesn’t talk about it a lot because they just feel like it’s a taboo thing. But it’s actually the tenth leading cause of death in the United States. For adolescents, it’s the second leading cause of death, only behind accidents.”

LYNN HAVEN, FL ・ 13 DAYS AGO