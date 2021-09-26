19 new Android games from the last week: The best, worst, and everything in between (9/19/21 - 9/26/21)

The best game trailers for the week of 9/13/21! 00:00 - Brawlhalla x The Walking Dead - Official Negan and Maggie Reveal Trailer 00:52 - Tinykin - Official Gameplay Trailer 03:34 - SpiderHeck - Official Announcement Trailer 04:39 - The Bookwalker - Official Announcement Trailer 06:03 - Despot's Game - Official Join the Championship Trailer 08:10 - Trash Sailors - Official Demo Trailer 11:09 - Destiny 2: Season of the Lost - Official Ager's Scepter: Exotic Quest Trailer 11:51 - Happy's Humble Burger Farm - Official Cinematic Teaser Trailer 12:25 - Cruis'n Blast - Official Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer 12:56 - Evil Genius 2: World Domination - Official Free Portal Pack and Mechanical Minions Pack Trailer 14:08 - Darksiders 3 - OfficialStadia Release Trailer 16:01 - Hellslave - Official Trailer 17:27 - Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl - Official Ren & Stimpy Reveal Trailer 18:05 - Stellaris Free 3.1 Lem Update - Official Launch Trailer 19:20 - Chasing Static - Official Launch Trailer 21:04 - Endzone - A World Apart: Prosperity - Official Gameplay Trailer 22:39 - Balsa Model Flight Simulator - Official Trailer 24:31 - Cris Tales - Official Accolades Trailer 25:02 - PS5 September System Software Update - Official Overview Trailer 28:18 - Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl - Official Sandy Cheeks Gameplay Overview 33:52 - Scarlet Nexus - Official v1.03 Patch Update Trailer 36:26 - Street Fighter V: Cyber Akuma Costume - Official Trailer 37:14 - Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 - Official Gogeta (DB Super) Trailer 39:55 - Prinny Presents NIS Classics Vol. 2 - Official Announcement Trailer 41:01 - Legion TD 2 - Official Full Launch Trailer 41:58 - F1 2021 - Official Free Content Updates Trailer 42:51 - Warframe - Official Nidus Prime Access Launch Trailer 44:33 - Mahokenshi - Official Announcement Trailer 45:48 - Deathloop - Official Launch Trailer 48:50 - Tetris 99 24th Maximus Cup x WarioWare: Get It Together! - Official Gameplay Trailer 49:54 - SnowRunner Jeep Dual Pack - Official Trailer 50:45 - Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 - Official Story Trailer IGN's new weekly game trailer round-up is here to get you caught up on the best video game trailers for the upcoming video games of 2021. From PS5 game trailers, Xbox Series X game trailers, Nintendo Switch game trailers, PC game trailers, and new indie game trailers, we've got you covered.

