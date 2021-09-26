San Francisco 49ers 75th anniversary menu shines brightly
While the traditional 75th anniversary gift is diamonds, the San Francisco 49ers 75th anniversary menu at Levi’s Stadium, the the help of Levy and its Bay Area restaurant partners, is giving fans the most delicious food offerings that will stand out in the NFL stadium crowd. From elevated twists on classic stadium food to over the top boards, some football fans might be cheering as loudly for these food choices as they do for every score on the field.foodsided.com
