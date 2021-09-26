2021 iPad review: The best iPad for nearly everyone
The iPad has been a staple of Apple's product range for over a decade. Despite the changes year to year, some big and some small, it has always been recognizable as Apple's flagship tablet, and is the default choice for people wanting to pick one up inexpensively. — Just looking at the outside, you can tell there hasn't been any major changes to the ninth-generation iPad, as it has been using the same design as theseventh-generation model.appleinsider.com
Comments / 0