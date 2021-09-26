CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Face Masks for Beards

By Jonathan Zavaleta
 5 days ago
Amazon

Face masks are going to be with us for a while, so if you’ve been grudgingly wearing an uncomfortable mask for the past year and a half, it may finally be time to upgrade. Finding a comfortable face mask can be especially challenging if you have a beard. Not only can wearing a mask with a beard be uncomfortable, but having a beard can actually dampen the effectiveness of a face mask.

Giving your beard a trim might help in making a face mask fit better, but it’s understandable to not want to go clean-shaven (hasn’t the pandemic disrupted our lives enough?). Fortunately, since there are many hirsute men in the same boat, plenty of companies have offered face masks that are more comfortable for bearded faces.

Face masks for beards still need to be securely fitting enough to effectively block particles (that means no bandanas, folks). That’s why we’ve rounded up some of the best face masks for beards that you can buy online. Many of these options are regular face masks with just a little extra room, while some are specially designed for beards. As is the case with most reusable face masks, these options are not medical-grade but are rather designed for everyday use.

Of course, what works for some bearded men won’t work for everyone. You may need to try out a couple of different masks — or at least experiment with beard length — to find what works best for you.

1. Graf Lantz Zenbu Organic Cotton Face Mask

BEST OVERALL

Many of the colors are out of stock at the moment, but you can still pick up a few different options like cobalt, stone and black. These masks for beards are made in Los Angeles from organic cotton, and multiple bearded reviewers had a positive experience. The mask has a rectangular middle section with pleated panels that extend to the nose and under the chin. The under-the-chin section can be particularly helpful for those with beards.

Graf Lantz

Graf Lantz Face Mask

$22.00

2. Purian Face Mask Adult XL

BEST PLEATED MASK

This extra-large mask is designed to help men with beards and larger faces. It has more pleats than the average mask, allowing you to pull it further under your chin. The mask for beards has three layers to help with filtration, and it’s machine washable. The mask fits around the back of your head, and there are adjustable toggles to help loosen or tighten the mask as needed.

Amazon

Purian Face Mask

$14.95

3. BasicList Men’s Black Cotton Face Mask

BEST LARGE MASK

This mask for beards isn’t adjustable, nor is it pleated. It’s simply a large, cotton mask. But that’s all it really needs to be — the larger size allows it to fit from the nose to under the chin on bigger faces. If you’re bearded, the extra room in this mask can help provide full coverage. Each order includes two face masks.

BasicList Face Mask

$12.99

4. Henry Mask Reusable PPE

BEST DESIGN

Unlike the many clothing companies that added masks to their lineup, Henry is a company that emerged specifically to produce face masks. They’re reusable, and they ship automatically on a subscription-based model (which you can cancel or modify at any time). They can be worn three different ways, and they have nose and chin panels for a more comfortable fit for facial hair. They’re only available in one adult size, so they may not be ideal for bigger faces or those with a lot of facial hair.

Henry Mask

Henry Face Mask (4-Pack)

$49.50

5. BadHombresInk Shop Mask

BEST FOR BIG BEARDS

It’s no secret that Etsy is one of the most creative places on the internet, so it’s no surprise there are tons of sellers making great face masks for all types of faces. There are tons of face masks for bearded men on Etsy, and this is one of the best-selling and most highly reviewed. It has a fitted nose portion and a looser, pointed-end, similar to a bandana. This allows it to cover large beards. It also has adjustable ear loops. Unlike a bandana, it’s more fitted and double-layered, offering greater coverage than thin bandanas, which have been shown to be only minimally effective.

BadHombreInkShop Face Mask

$15.00

6. KEEN Unisex Together Cotton Face Mask Reusable

BEST COLORS

This mask from outdoor footwear brand Keen comes in a few stylish colors and has several details to make it a better fit for different face shapes and sizes. The ear loops of the mask have sliders for easy adjustments. It comes in two sizes, and several bearded reviewers found it to be a suitable and comfortable option that didn’t slide down.

Amazon

Keen Face Mask

$19.00

7. ThatsSoDad Extra Large Face Mask

ALSO GREAT

This face mask for beards, sold on Etsy, features a traditional face mask design but is extra large to accommodate facial hair or bigger faces. It has a pleated design that allows you to adjust it for a more secure fit. There’s also a pocket for adding a filter. The mask comes in a range of colors, including options with or without a nose wire.

ThatsSoDad Face Mask

$10.99

8. Under Armour Adult Sports Mask

BEST SPORT MASK

This mask from Under Armour is one of the most popular options, especially for fitness. It’s designed from polyester and made to be moisture-wicking. This mask also sits further away from the mouth and nose, allowing air to circulate without a suffocating feeling. It comes in a wide range of sizes to better accommodate different faces, as well as facial hair, making it one of the best face masks for beards around.

Amazon

Under Armour Face Mask

$49.45

