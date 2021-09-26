Readers respond: Unvaccinated put veteran at risk
As a retired U.S. Navy veteran, I was really upset reading the Sept. 21 article “COVID-overwhelmed hospitals in Oregon postpone cancer care and other treatment.” Charlie Callagan, a veteran of the Vietnam War, has cancer. The culprit? Exposure to Agent Orange during the war. Mr. Callagan desperately needs a bone marrow transplant in his fight against cancer, but he cannot currently get one due to our hospital systems being overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0