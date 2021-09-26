Readers respond: Unvaccinated put veteran at risk

I am incarcerated at Oregon State Correctional Institution in Salem. During these unprecedented times, the incarcerated have been ignored and neglected. Over the summer, we have experienced overwhelming heat, with no steady access to ice or ways to cool down. Not one time during any of the days of record-breaking heat did medical staff check on me and those around me. We watched as the staff used an unlimited amount of ice to fill their coolers and be supplied bottles of water and popsicles that they consumed in front of us while we were provided one small tumbler of ice per day. Our ability to go out into the yard has been canceled due to staffing shortages for various reasons, including their protesting vaccine mandates. The inhumane treatment by staff toward us goes unchecked. The blatant indifference of the facility and the staff toward us is not only immoral but also should be illegal. We are humans who deserve better treatment regardless of our past.

