CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Readers respond: Unvaccinated put veteran at risk

By Letters to the editor
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As a retired U.S. Navy veteran, I was really upset reading the Sept. 21 article “COVID-overwhelmed hospitals in Oregon postpone cancer care and other treatment.” Charlie Callagan, a veteran of the Vietnam War, has cancer. The culprit? Exposure to Agent Orange during the war. Mr. Callagan desperately needs a bone marrow transplant in his fight against cancer, but he cannot currently get one due to our hospital systems being overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.

www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheAtlantaVoice

COVID-19: The Unvaccinated Pose a Risk to the Vaccinated

Q: How do people who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 pose a risk to people who have been vaccinated? A: An unvaccinated person who is infected with COVID-19 poses a much greater risk to others who are also unvaccinated. But vaccines are not 100% effective, so there is a chance that an unvaccinated person could infect a vaccinated person — particularly […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Richmond Register

Why not now?: Doctors cite risk of unvaccinated

It's been nearly two years since the first reported positive case of COVID-19 in Madison County. A lot has changed since then, yet one thing has remained -- the pandemic continues to burden our community, especially our healthcare workers. Instead of time easing the strife, it appears the situation has...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Indifferent and inhumane

I am incarcerated at Oregon State Correctional Institution in Salem. During these unprecedented times, the incarcerated have been ignored and neglected. Over the summer, we have experienced overwhelming heat, with no steady access to ice or ways to cool down. Not one time during any of the days of record-breaking heat did medical staff check on me and those around me. We watched as the staff used an unlimited amount of ice to fill their coolers and be supplied bottles of water and popsicles that they consumed in front of us while we were provided one small tumbler of ice per day. Our ability to go out into the yard has been canceled due to staffing shortages for various reasons, including their protesting vaccine mandates. The inhumane treatment by staff toward us goes unchecked. The blatant indifference of the facility and the staff toward us is not only immoral but also should be illegal. We are humans who deserve better treatment regardless of our past.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
WHAS11

Unvaccinated COVID-19 patients put strain on hospitals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When FOCUS met Gary Borland and his wife Jo three weeks ago, the words were too painful to speak. His reality was too overwhelming. “It could cost me my life," said Borland, a cancer patient with stage four colon cancer. Borland said getting into a hospital for...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Safe practices require mandates

Move Ken Gatter’s argument against requiring vaccines for health care workers into another sector and its full absurdity shines through (“Mandating COVID vaccines for health care workers is bad policy,” Sept. 8). We do not cajole truckers into having functional brakes, nor do we strongly recommend that construction workers on beams use protective equipment, nor do we beg restaurant servers to wash their hands. We mandate these things. Why? Because doing so is safest for the worker and safest for everyone around them. I am in full agreement with Mr. Gatter that workplace trust is an excellent value. But trust is not built out of a feckless individualism in which every decision is personal no matter how much your coworker or your neighbor suffers for it. It is built out of clear, kind and reasonable practices. I can think of few practices clearer, kinder or more reasonable than mandating a highly-effective vaccine for our health care workers.
PORTLAND, OR
CBS News

Unvaccinated pregnant women face increased risks from COVID

Arlington, Texas — A pandemic record of at least 20 expectant mothers died from COVID-19 in the U.S. in the month of August, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In July and August, about 1,000 pregnant people per week were testing positive, the agency said. Pregnant women...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Coronavirus death leaves a hole

My 64-year-old son died after a terrible, horrific five weeks in the hospital. You may think, “Well, he was 64, that is a long life.” I am his 86-year-old mother, and I feel as if my heart has been ripped into pieces. He had a heart condition and definitely should have been vaccinated months ago. He is a victim of every person who says vaccination doesn’t work, that vaccinated people die. Yes, they may, because of unvaccinated people who believe lies spread through the internet.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Agent Orange#Bone Marrow#U S Navy#Covid
dailytitan.com

Counterfeit vaccination cards put society at risk

Although free vaccinations and the FDA-approved Pfizer vaccine are still available, vaccine skeptics would prefer to bypass the shot and pursue the underground market of fake vaccination cards to reap the benefits like attending concerts, traveling or going to universities. Counterfeit vaccination cards not only enable scammers to wrongfully capitalize...
PHARMACEUTICALS
CBS Miami

Memorial Healthcare System: Unvaccinated Staff Will Not Be Terminated, Will Have To Follow Additional Safety Precautions

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Friday was the deadline day for all employees of Memorial Healthcare System to get vaccinated. The Hollywood-based health provider, which operates six hospitals and numerous care facilities, set a deadline of October 1st for current employees and new hires to get the COVID-19 vaccine. About 39 percent of its workforce is not vaccinated. Memorial says while it will not terminate employees who refuse to get the vaccine, those employees will have to follow additional safety precautions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Vietnam
mychamplainvalley.com

Suicide Prevention Awareness Month: Veterans at elevated risk

Those who put their life on the line to keep us safe are sometimes fighting an inner battle when they come home. September is “National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.”. The White River Junction VA Medical Center is making sure veterans get the help they need. Matt Bouchard is a social...
POLITICS
sanfernandosun.com

Cancer Patients Join Oncologist Who Releases Results of COVID-19 Vaccine/Cancer Study

On the heels of his study, Dr. James Berenson — an oncologist specializing in multiple myeloma —announced his latest findings and with his cancer patients, shared their challenging experiences during this pandemic. The patients addressed the many safety concerns and strict measures that still must be taken as COVID-19 cases...
CANCER
telegraphherald.com

Ask Amy: Veteran responds to 'thank you for your service'

Dear Amy: I am a 75-year-old veteran. I want to pass on some feelings I have when people say, “Thank you for your (military) service” to me. I was in the U.S. military from 1966 to 1969 and served at a base in a large metropolitan area. I was never called to serve in the combat zone but know many that have who have expressed similar feelings.
MILITARY
The Oregonian

New COVID-19 pill cuts deaths and hospitalizations by half, could be heading for emergency use request

New Jersey-based pharmaceutical company Merck says it has developed a pill that reduces the risk of hospitalization or death from COVID-19 by 50%. Merck announced Friday, Oct. 1, that its Phase 3 clinical trials for the pill, known as molnupiravir, have shown positive early results. The company plans to submit an application the to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration “as soon as possible.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
MassLive.com

Baystate Health puts unvaccinated workers on unpaid leave; termination looms

SPRINGFIELD — Some 145 Baystate Health employees face termination after failing to comply with a company mandate to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by today’s deadline. The Springfield-based health provider announced Friday that 99%, or 12,593, of its approximately 13,000 employees were in compliance. Baystate Health reported that 419 workers received medical or religious exemptions.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
61K+
Followers
30K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy