Jacksonville Schools Will Allow Staff To Claim Exemptions To Vax/Testing Mandate
Jacksonville schools will allow some staffers to evade the new state COVID vaccination-or-testing mandate. In a statement on Facebook, the Jacksonville superintendent says he will permit staff to keep working if they claim an exemption under the Illinois Health Care Right of Conscience Act. While he says it’s unclear that such an exemption would apply, he says if the district loses a court challenge, it could face significant liability.www.wnns.com
