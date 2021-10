SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- At Florida State, they have some great gameday traditions, and even though they're 0-4, Doak Campbell Stadium will be rocking when SU comes to Tallahassee. The last time SU and the Seminoles squared off was in 2019 when the Orange fell on the road, 35-17. The year before that, the pair met at the Dome, when SU finally snapped a 10-game losing streak against FSU. Overall, the 'Noles have owned the series 11-2, but this year, SU has a lot of things going right heading into ACC play, including having Uncle "Mo" on their side.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO