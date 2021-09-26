District 186 Staff Face Monday Deadline Over COVID Vax/Testing Mandate
Monday is the deadline for teachers and staff in District 186 to show proof of their COVID vaccination or submit to weekly COVID testing. Those who decline to do either face being placed on unpaid leave. At least one Southeast High School teacher says she’s been placed because she won’t reveal personal medical information and won’t agree to the testing, but hopes the courts may intervene and allow her to return to work.www.wnns.com
Comments / 0